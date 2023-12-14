The United States is pressing Israel, the military operation in the Gaza Strip must end around the end of the year. It is the timetable that President Joe Biden's administration has given to the Israeli government to conclude the large-scale ground offensive and move on to a more specific phase of the war against Hamas, according to what four senior US officials told the New York Times.

According to the Biden administration, this new phase would involve using small groups of elite Israeli forces to move in and out of Gaza's population centers, carrying out targeted missions to find and kill Hamas leaders, rescue hostages and destroy tunnels.

Washington calls for targeted action against Hamas

The conflict in Gaza must “move into the next phase of lower intensity in a matter of weeks not months” is the message that White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan brought to Benjamin Netanyahu from Washington, as revealed to Axios by two US and Israeli sources.

Faced with a steady increase in the number of victims, and the catastrophic deterioration of the humanitarian situation, Washington believes that a decrease in the intensity of the fighting would reduce the number of civilian casualties, allow more aid to Gaza and reduce the risk of a regional war .

“In all meetings, Sullivan made it clear that the high intensity campaign must move to the next phase of lower intensity in a matter of weeks not months”, explain the US sources, stating that however this is not “an ultimatum, we understand that the campaign must continue and will continue but with less intensity.” A response to these revelations seems to come from the public statements made by the Israeli Prime Minister who said that “the Israeli soldiers did not fall for nothing, we are determined more than ever to fight until the destruction of Hamas and complete victory”.

In fact, Sullivan pressured him and other members of the war cabinet for a timetable and plan details for the next phase of the conflict, which Washington said would involve less Israeli firepower. There was no pressure to end the conflict from Sullivan – says an Israeli source – but concern was expressed about civilian victims and the forced displacement of Palestinians within Gaza.

According to UN data, 85% of the 1.9 million inhabitants of the Strip have been forced to leave their homes. While the civilian victims, mostly women and children, are 18 thousand, according to data from the Gaza Ministry of Health. Sullivan then explained that the Biden administration wants to start a serious debate about what will happen after the war, stressing that this would help Washington continue to support Israel.

Israel's response

To American requests, Israel responds by reiterating that it will continue to fight Hamas “until absolute victory”. “I told our American friends that our heroic fighters did not fall in vain – says Netanyahu – due to the profound suffering of their loss, we are determined more than ever to fight until Hamas is eliminated, until absolute victory”.

Netanyahu also thanked Sullivan for US support for Israel in the war against Hamas during a meeting with the war cabinet. During the meeting it was stated that the “war will continue until victory and the achievement of common objectives, which are the elimination of Hamas, the release of all hostages, the dismantling of Hamas' military capabilities and the end of its control on Gaza”, the prime minister's statement continues.

The war against Hamas ''will last more than several months'', adds Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. ''Hamas is a terrorist organization that has built itself over a decade to fight Israel and has built infrastructure under the ground and above the ground and it is not easy to destroy it. It will take a period of time, it will last more than several months, but we will win and we will destroy them,'' explains the minister.

Gallant spoke with Sullivan about developments in the ongoing operation in Gaza and tensions with Hezbollah in northern Israel, as well as regional threats posed by Iran and its allies in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. Gallant then expressed his gratitude for U.S. support for Israel in the war and for the Biden administration's efforts to secure the release of the hostages. ''Thank you for coming to Israel during this time of war. we appreciate it very much'', Gallant's words. ''We appreciate your personal commitment to the State of Israel for the release of the hostages, for the diplomatic effort and the military support,'' he added.