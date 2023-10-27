The United States is pressing Israel to avoid a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. As the Israeli military heralds increasingly extensive raids in the enclave, “the Biden administration is urging Israel to reconsider its plans for a major ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and instead opt for a more ‘surgical’ operation using aircraft and special forces to carry out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets and infrastructure,” writes the Washington Post, citing US officials familiar with the discussions.

Biden administration officials “are very concerned about the potential repercussions of a full-scale ground invasion” and “increasingly doubt that it will achieve Israel’s stated goal of eliminating Hamas. They also fear that it could derail negotiations to free nearly 200 hostages, especially since diplomats think they have made ‘significant’ progress in recent days to free a number of them, potentially including some Americans, one of the officials said.”

The Biden administration, writes the ‘Washington Post’, “is also worried that a ground invasion could cause numerous victims among Palestinian civilians and Israeli soldiers, potentially triggering a dramatic escalation of hostility in the region”. U.S. officials believe a targeted operation would be more conducive to hostage negotiations, less likely to disrupt humanitarian aid deliveries, be less lethal and less likely to provoke a broader war in the region, officials said.

The United States has also recently held “active discussions” with Israel regarding the possibility of a humanitarian pause to allow the release of hostages in Gaza, says US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. “If a humanitarian pause to allow the release of hostages was possible it is something we would absolutely support and we believe Israel should also support” such an initiative, Kirby explains. “We have had active discussions” with Israel about this, he adds. The United States, he notes, “will continue to put pressure on our partners in the region” in order to achieve the release of the hostages. “If that’s going to require a temporary, localized pause to do that, then we’re all for that. We support whatever efforts can be made to bring them home safely to their families,” Kirby says.

Meanwhile, Washington, in an extremely complex context, has received messages from Saudi Arabia in recent days. Riyadh “has firmly warned the United States that an Israeli ground invasion of the Gaza Strip could be catastrophic for the Middle East,” the New York Times points out.

Democratic Senator and member Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut and member of the Committee on Armed Services was one of 10 senators who met last weekend with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh . The Saudi leadership, Blumenthal explains to ‘NYT’, “hoped that a ground operation could be avoided for reasons of stability and the loss of human lives”.

Senior Saudi officials, the NYT writes, “have urged their American counterparts in multiple conversations, raising their concerns that a land invasion could turn into a disaster for the entire region, according to a Saudi official and a second person familiar with the discussions”. A Biden administration official, the newspaper explains, “said it was clear that the Saudis did not want an Israeli invasion of Gaza”.