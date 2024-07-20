Al Arabiya: Israel and US carry out air strike on Yemen’s Hodeidah port

Israel, together with the United States, carried out an airstrike on fuel depots in the port city of Hodeidah in Yemen, reports Al Arabiya with reference to sources.

It is noted that several loud explosions occurred in the port. The attack took place the day after Houthi drones hit an apartment building in Tel Aviv. Israel’s actions are a response to this incident.

The Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah television channel reported that the strike left casualties and injuries.

Earlier, it became known about an attack by drones on a Liberian vessel from the sea and air in the Red Sea. According to the British Navy, two cases of attacks on a sea vessel were recorded 118.5 kilometers northwest of the Yemeni city of Mokha.