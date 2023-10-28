Army tells residents to go to the south of the country and that the imminent operation will neutralize Hamas with “precision and intensity”

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) published this Saturday (28.Oct.2023) a video in which they ask Palestinians living in the northern region of the Gaza Strip and in Gaza City to leave their homes immediately and go south from the country.

According to the Israeli Army, an imminent military operation will neutralize the extremist group Hamas with “precision and intensity”. The forces say the withdrawal is temporary and that residents will be able to return to their homes when hostilities come to an end.

The IDF message informs that there will be a large-scale military invasion in the northern region of the Palestinian country. This offensive had already been anticipated since the beginning of the confrontation. On Thursday (Oct 27), IDF spokesman Major Roni Kaplan said that the Israeli Army was awaiting an order from the government to invade the Gaza Strip.

After this announcement, the Israeli army began ground operations in Palestinian territory. The country’s armed forces already have armored vehicles in the Gaza Strip.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1718167284420653481?s=20

Despite having published the withdrawal message on social media, there is no guarantee that Palestinian civilians will be able to access the alert. This is because Israeli bombings destroyed communications infrastructure in part of the country, mainly in the north.

On Friday (27.Oct.2023), the last telecommunications company operating in the Palestinian territory said that an Israeli offensive destroyed all its connections.

Read the full message from the Israeli army:

“Attention citizens of Gaza, listen carefully. This is an urgent military announcement from the Israel Defense Forces. For your immediate safety, we urgently request that all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City temporarily relocate to the south. I will repeat, we urgently ask all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to relocate to the south immediately. This is a temporary measure. Returning to the north will be possible once intense hostilities come to an end.

“Hamas puts your lives in danger by placing soldiers and weapons inside civilian areas, including schools, mosques and hospitals. The imminent Israeli Defense Forces operation aims to neutralize the Hamas threat with precision and intensity. Humanity continues to be haunted by the massacre perpetrated by Hamas on October 7th. The massacre of innocent lives. Israeli men, women, children and babies were beheaded, executed, raped and burned alive. We will not forget this. We will also not forget the kidnapping of 200 Israelis.

“To the residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City, your window to act is closing. Go south for your own safety. Go south. This is not a mere precaution. It is an urgent request for the safety of civilians in Gaza.”