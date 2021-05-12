The Foreign Ministry led by Felipe Solá issued a statement on Tuesday in which it established the Government’s position regarding the war in the Gaza Strip, condemning Israel for the “disproportionate use of force” against the Palestinians, despite the fact that it was the terrorist group Hamas which launched an offensive against Israeli land with missiles.

And although he also criticized “the launch” of rockets and missiles from the Palestinian side avoided condemning the terrorist group of Hamas.

This position fell badly in sectors of the Jewish community in Argentina, according to Clarín. And there was a response from the Israeli Embassy.

“This statement We see it with concern and it does not express the good relationship that exists between our countries ”, said the Israeli ambassador in Argentina, Galit ronen, in statements to A24.

It is a first manifestation of discomfort of Israeli diplomacy for the Argentine position.

“The Argentine Republic expresses its deep concern due to the dramatic worsening of the situation in Israel and Palestine, the disproportionate use of force by Israeli security units in the face of protests over possible evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods, ”the official statement said.

The position of the Argentine government contrasted, for example, with that of the administration of Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou who directly condemned Hamas attacks on Israeli cities.

“Uruguay expresses its firm condemnation of the carrying out of terrorist acts and the worsening of the attacks perpetrated from Gaza against Israeli territory,” said the Foreign Ministry of the neighboring country.

In parallel, this Tuesday a statement from the Instituto Patria that proclaims “solidarity with the Palestinian people” also circulated on social networks. It is July 2020, but it generated sensitivities because it is the institution that Cristina Kirchner runs and whose executing arm is La Cámpora.

The position of the Instituto Patria is in consonance with that of the government of the Bolivarian Republican of Venezuela, led by Nicolás Maduro, who denounced Israel but refrained from condemning Hamas violence.

Maduro is Iran’s strongest ally in Latin America. And Tehran is one of the ideological financial backers of Hamas. Cuba, Nicaragua and Mexico also came along this line.

After condemning the Israeli forces, the Argentine Foreign Ministry pointed out, in another tone, “the response through the launching of missiles and incendiary devices from the Gaza Strip.

“All this led to an escalation of violence, which we condemn, which caused numerous fatalities, hundreds of injuries and brought greater suffering to the region and its inhabitants,” the statement issued in Buenos Aires began, although Foreign Minister Felipe Solá is with President Alberto Fernández on his tour of Europe.

“Argentina urges all actors to fully respect their obligations under international law, avoid actions and declarations that further escalate the situation, and protect and respect the rights of civilian populations affected as a result of these confrontations,” he said. .

In addition, the text “calls for supporting all international efforts to establish an immediate and lasting ceasefire, as a first step in the search for a peaceful coexistence for all through dialogue at the negotiating table.” And then he joined the pacifist line of Pope Francis.

The military escalation between Israel and Hamas stopped, until now. more than 30 dead and it intensified this Tuesday with a shower of rockets launched by that Islamist group against Tel Aviv and Israeli retaliation.

For its part, Argentine Zionist Organization (OSA) also questioned the statement from the Argentine Foreign Ministry and urged the Government to “avoid occasion phrases and appeals to common places “as well as” condemning without euphemisms the terrorism that aims its missiles against the Israeli civilian populations. “

For the OSA, Argentina issued this document “unaware that one of the actors in the conflict is the terrorist organization Hamas, which does not care about international law or the lives of its own civilians or Israelis. “

Likewise, the entity accused of “naive” the government document for “thinking that terrorism needs some kind of excuse to stab passersby on the streets of Jerusalem.”

DS