Tribute in Berlin on Tuesday (7) to those killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 | Photo: EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

The Israeli government updated this Friday (10) the number of deaths in the attacks by the terrorist group Hamas on its territory on October 7th.

The new data indicates that around 1,200 Israelis died in the attacks, the most lethal attack on Israeli civilians since the Holocaust – previously, official figures indicated 1,400 deaths.

In a statement published by the agency France-Presse, the spokesman for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lior Haiat, claimed that the updated number is lower than previously released “due to the fact that there were many bodies that were not identified and now we think they were from terrorists, not Israeli victims.”

Israel has been carrying out a counteroffensive in the Gaza Strip with the aim of destroying Hamas, which controls the enclave.

The Gaza Health Ministry claims that more than 11,000 people have died in the territory since the start of the war, but Israel disputes these figures.