IAI unveils ‘efficient and affordable’ Wind Demon rocket

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has unveiled a new air-to-surface cruise missile, the Wind Demon. The new product will be an effective and affordable means of destruction, writes Breaking Defense.

The company called Wind Demon a “precise response” to the changing nature of conflicts, where the availability of ammunition has become a key factor. Guy Bar Lev, general manager of IAI’s rocket and space group, noted that the demand for effective and affordable missiles that allow for mass attacks is growing. However, IAI did not disclose the cost of the ammunition.

The 140-kilogram missile has a range of about 200 kilometers. The munition has a laser homing head and an electro-optical system for round-the-clock use. Also, the “Wind Demon”, which can be launched from helicopters and airplanes, has an automatic target recognition system.

Related materials:

The munition is capable of transmitting an image in real time. In addition, the missile operator can adjust its flight along the entire trajectory and select one of several speed modes. Wind Demon received a warhead weighing more than 20 kilograms.

Earlier in July, Sergei Bogatikov, CEO of the Russian design bureau GosMKB Raduga, reported that the Kh-69 air-to-ground cruise missiles are invulnerable to the electronic warfare systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.