The Hamas attack against Israel, according to the latest news of today 8 October 2023, has so far caused the death of 300 civilians and men of the Israeli security forces, the wounding of almost 2 thousand people and an unknown number of kidnapped people from southern Israel and taken to the Gaza Strip. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 256 Palestinians were killed. Almost 1800 injured.

This morning Hamas jihadists attempted a new incursion into southern Israel, in the Eshkol area. The Channel 12 broadcaster reports this, citing inhabitants of the kibbutz. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) together with special units are heading to the area.

Support from Iran

Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad meanwhile told the BBC that Iran supported Hamas in the surprise attack on Israel.

Hezbollah fires rockets from Lebanon

The Lebanese Shiite Islamic movement Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching mortar shells towards northern Israel. In a statement, the terror group said it targeted three Israeli military sites in the disputed Mount Dov region in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel. In a note, Hezbollah declared that the attack with ”a large number of rockets and bullets” was conducted in solidarity with the ”Palestinian resistance”.

The Israel Defense Forces reported no injuries and said they responded with artillery fire. “Measures have been taken in preparation for this type of possibility and we will continue to operate in all regions and at any time necessary to ensure the safety of Israeli civilians,” the IDF said in a statement.

The wounded come up

The number of people injured has risen to 1,864. The Times of Israel writes this, explaining that among the injured there are 19 people who are in critical condition, 326 who are seriously injured and 359 who are in moderate condition. To complete the toll there are also 821 people slightly injured and 20 being treated for traumatic stress. Another 223 people are under medical supervision.

German family among Hamas kidnappers

Among those kidnapped by Hamas there is a family with German citizenship. It was his father Asher Yoni, an Israeli citizen, who made this known while speaking to the Bild newspaper. ”I immediately recognized her, Doron Katz-Asher, my wife, a German citizen, a terrorist was covering her head. My daughters were under a blanket, but I recognized the older one. They were kidnapped together with my mother-in-law and her partner”.

The video is among those circulated by Hamas. The father provided Bild with four photos, they show the happy family, the two little girls aged five and three at the seaside. Asher’s wife, with her families, had wanted to visit her grandmother, in a kibbutz, near the Gaza strip.

China calls to ‘stop hostilities, very worried about escalation’

China said it was ”deeply concerned about the current escalation of tensions and violence between Israel and Palestine” and appealed to ”all interested parties to maintain calm and restraint, to immediately cease hostilities , to protect civilians and prevent the situation from worsening further”. Thus the Foreign Minister of Beijing in a note relaunched by the Global Times.’