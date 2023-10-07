Dramatic escalation in the Middle East, where Hamas has declared war and put Israel in check. Taken by surprise, the Jewish state tonight finds itself dealing with hundreds of deaths and an unprecedented hostage-taking. At the first light of dawn, on the day that closes the Jewish holidays of Sukkot – as happened 50 years ago during Yom Kippur – 5,000 rockets rained down from Gaza, causing destruction and causing over 250 victims and 1,500 injuries.

Gaza, Palestine Tower hit by missile during live broadcast by Al Jazeera journalist



For hours, warning sirens rang out in the center and south of the country, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where people ran into shelters. The rocket launch was only the beginning of the conflict: from dozens of points along the border, armed Hamas militiamen (between 200 and 300) entered Jewish territory and the kibbutzim close to the Strip from heaven, earth and sea, taking civilians and soldiers hostage and killing others, while people ran to barricade themselves in shelters.

Videos released on social media by sites close to Hamas show terrible scenes of the capture of hostages: according to the media there would be at least 50, but the number was not confirmed either by the military spokesperson or by the political authorities. Clashes between Israeli soldiers and Hamas militiamen occurred in the border kibbutzim, from Ofakim and Beeri to Nirim and others: in the evening the army announced that fighting was still ongoing in 22 locations.

Attack on Israel, Israeli soldiers taken hostage: Hamas propaganda videos





Images spread on social media also showed the battle in the streets of Sderot, where Hamas allegedly took control of a police station. Chilling images of civilian bodies lying in the streets also arrive from Sderot, images sadly similar to those seen in the massacre in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Hamas militants raid a kibbutz: house-to-house hunt for Israeli civilians





There was also tension in the West Bank, while in Gaza, as darkness fell, electricity was cut. «Citizens of Israel, we are at war. It is not just an operation, it is actually a war”, announced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that he had given orders to the army to recall the reservists and to “respond to the war with an impetuosity and breadth that the enemy did not have never known until now. They will pay a price they have never had to pay, and in the end we will win.”

Netanyahu: “It’s not an operation, we are at war”





The Israeli air force – according to the media after some uncertainty – began to pound the Strip with attacks that caused at least 232 deaths and over 1,700 injuries, hitting Hamas and Jihad positions. According to the military spokesman, Hamas military infrastructure which was housed in two skyscrapers in central Gaza was also attacked.

Israel, Hamas launches 150 missiles towards Tel Aviv, hitting some buildings. The first images from the internet





Doctors Without Borders spoke about two affected hospitals, the Indonesian Hospital and the Nasser Hospital. From the Strip, the elusive head of the military wing of Hamas, Mohammad Deif, defined the ‘Flood al-Aqsa’ operation as a response to the “desecration of the holy places” and the “”detentions”. “We have warned the enemy several times Zionist – said Deif – but we have always had refusals”. While the deputy head of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, claimed that his organization is engaged in a battle “for freedom”. “This – he specified – is not it is a hit and run operation, we have started an all-out battle. We expect the fighting to continue and the combat front to expand. We have a primary objective: our freedom and the freedom of our holy places.”

The attack, hundreds of rockets against Israel: the city of Ashkelon in flames





There are now many who fear that the situation will worsen in the north too, with a possible intervention by the Lebanese Hezbollah: some militiamen, according to the Israeli media, tried to breach the border line but were repelled with gunfire fired by Israeli soldiers. The news, however, was denied by the Shiite militiamen. In Israel we are holding our breath and wondering how it was possible to be caught so off guard by Hamas, fearing Iranian direction behind the attack.

In Gaza, after the first moment of euphoria due to the news of the rockets and the incursion of militiamen into Jewish territory, fear of retaliation now prevails: many have already left the area closest to the border in fear of a ground operation of the army. It is difficult to establish which scenario may unfold in the next few hours: the only certain thing seems to be that the conflict is not destined to end in a short time. Netanyahu threatened yesterday evening: «We will hit them everywhere. We will make ruins of all those places where Hamas hides. I say to the inhabitants of Gaza: get out of there now, because we will act everywhere with all our strength”

