“The attack in Israel is a complex, premeditated and well-planned attack, not a classic terrorist incursion like those that often occur in Israel, with among other things the presence of Palestinian infiltrators who have already entered Israel for days if not months. An attack also planned with drones.” General Giorgio Battisti, first commander of the Italian contingent of the ISAF mission in Afghanistan and member of the Atlantic Committee, told Adnkronos.

“Drones are certainly now part of these actions: we saw it in the war in Ukraine and we also saw it in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, they play a very important role – added Battisti – What the drone sees, the drone manages to hit , since it’s piloted, so it’s very precise.”

General Tricarico

“It is not at all an exaggeration to define the Hamas attack as Israel’s Pearl Harbor. This perception will help us better identify with the furious reaction of Jerusalem, equal to that of the United States in terms of determination and effectiveness. A reaction that will not be long in coming and will The impression is that this time he will raze the occupied territories to the ground without too much consideration.” This was said by General Leonardo Tricarico, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force and current president of the ICSA Foundation.

“On the other hand, it is strange how the Israeli armed forces allowed themselves to be surprised, it could have happened to anyone but not to them, therefore both the intelligence and the military should, in the times and ways permitted, carefully verify the national systems of reaction to surprise attacks. – Tricarico underlined – The operational capacity of Hamas is also surprising, equal to the most trained departments of the most professional special forces, and this is not good news for anyone, we are talking about terrorists for whom Israel is a privileged but not exclusive target”.

“A lesson that the West and all the ‘infidels’ from the perspective of mass murderer radicalism should learn, also considering the guilty drowsiness with which everyone has lowered their guard towards Islamic terrorism. – concluded Tricarico – Intelligent too the terrorists’ choice to attack by land, the chances would have been fewer with the extensive use of aerial components such as drones for which Israel has the best equipped defenses in the world”.