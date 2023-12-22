Israel: “2 thousand terrorists killed since the end of the truce”

It doesn't stop there war between Israel and Hamas which now reaches its 77th day. The Death toll in Gaza reached 20,057 victims and 53,320 injured since October 7th. The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced this on its social media profiles. The Israeli army: “Over 2,000 Hamas terrorists killed since the end of the truce. A closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council took place overnight to try to find an agreement on the resolution to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza but the vote was postponed again. According to international media, the request for an immediate end to the fighting has disappeared from the new draft, replaced by urgent measures to allow humanitarian aid. The US: “We were ready to support the draft, as it was written.” It is therefore unclear what could have prevented the vote for the umpteenth time.



Israeli Army: we control the Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City

The Israeli army announced that the 401 Brigade now has “operational control” of the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City. According to the statement, reported by Haaretz, tunnels used by Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Def were discovered in the area by the brigade combat team, together with the elite units Shaldag and Shayetet 13. Rimal, now in large partially reduced to rubble by Israeli bombings, it was considered one of the wealthiest neighborhoods of the city, which housed public offices and headquarters of international organizations.

Ministry of Health: more than 20 thousand victims in Gaza

The death toll in Gaza has reached 20,057 fatalities and 53,320 injured since October 7. The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced this on its social media profiles. In the last 48 hours, the note adds, 390 victims and 734 injured have been recorded in the Gaza Strip.

“The UN draft on Gaza no longer calls for an immediate truce”

In the latest draft UN resolution on Gaza, which France Presse has seen, “urgent measures are called for to immediately allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access and to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities”. So the passage about the “immediate end” of the fighting disappeared.

USA: we were ready to vote on the resolution on Gaza

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that after “working hard and diligently over the past week” with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates on the Gaza resolution, Washington was ready “to support the draft as it was written.” The New York Times reports it. It is not clear at this point what could have prevented the vote in the United Nations Security Council for the umpteenth time.

The vote in the UN Council on the Gaza resolution has been postponed again

The vote in the UN Security Council on the Gaza resolution has been postponed again. This was reported by diplomatic sources. In the new draft the request for an immediate end to the fighting would have disappeared, replaced by urgent measures to allow humanitarian aid

Closed door meeting of the UN Security Council on Gaza

A closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council was held at the UN Security Council to try to reach agreement on a resolution to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. The New York Times reports it. The measure continues to be vetoed by the United States and it is unlikely that the vote already postponed on Tuesday and Wednesday will take place in the next few hours.

