Pope Francis advises the “courage of the white flag” to Ukraine. Controversy over Bergoglio

If in doctrinal matters Pope francesco has given ample evidence of confusion, in politics it is even worse. The Pontiff is the desperation of his Secretary of State Pietro Parolin who no longer knows what to do to stop His Holiness's declarations.

Every time he speaks he causes damage. The Cardinal Zuppihead of the Ceihe understood this well for some time and it's been a while since he left the international scene to its rightful owner, namely Cardinal Parolin who now has to take the chestnuts out of the fire.

This time everything started from the declaration of Parolin who obviously spoke on behalf of the Dad: “I learned that Italy too… On the other hand, the Holy See has said so from the beginning. On the one hand, a clear and unreserved condemnation of what happened on 7 October, and I repeat it here; a clear and unreserved condemnation of every type of anti-Semitism, and I repeat it here. But at the same time also a request for the right to defense Israel, which was invoked to justify this operation, is proportionate. And certainly with thirty thousand deaths it is not.”

The Israeli Embassy to the Holy See had defined these words as “deplorable” and added: “Judging the legitimacy of a war without taking into account ALL (in capital letters, ed.) the relevant circumstances and data inevitably leads to erroneous conclusions.”

At this point there was the irritation of the Vatican and so the Israeli Embassy had to intervene again: “With reference to the press release of 14 February, we would like to point out that the original press release was in English and was subsequently translated into Italian. The statement is in English, in reference to the words of his Eminence the Cardinal Pietro Parolinit read like this: It is a regrettable declaration. In the Italian translation the word deplorable was chosen, which could also be translated more precisely as unfortunate”.

Yesterday a new phase of the controversy with Francis than in an interview given to Italian-Swiss television RSIfor not knowing how to read or write, he beat both contenders: “A Gaza war between two irresponsible people”. Not happy with yet another mess he wanted to put in the so-called eleven load: “and also in Ukraine the time has come to say that the white flag is not a surrender.”

This position provoked immediate protests from Kiev but also of allies and disturbance in the Born. And so the director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruniwho scrambled to put a patch on it, tried to clarify: “The Pontiff used the term “white flag” only following the image suggested by the interviewer and, in reality, the Pope didn't even use the word “Ukraine” in his response, mostly talking about a generic situation.

At another point in the interview, speaking of another conflict situation, but referring to all war situations, the Pope clearly stated: “Negotiations are never a surrender”. Maybe. But the patch seems worse than the Confusion continues to reign supreme in St. Peter's, making us miss the times of Benedict.