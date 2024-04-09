Israel | Two-thirds of Israelis hope Netanyahu will step down

In the survey, more than half of Israelis were of the opinion that the government is not doing enough to free the hostages.

Israelis supported by the Prime Minister Benjamin to Netanyahu is low according to opinion polls. The issue is reported, among other things, by the Israeli media The Times of Israel.

Two polls published by different media on Sunday show that the majority of Israeli respondents would give Netanyahu their departure passports either immediately or shortly after the end of the Gaza war. In total, about two-thirds support the resignation of the current prime minister.

About half of the respondents also hope for early parliamentary elections. The minority is of the opinion that the parliamentary elections should be held as planned in October 2026.

Part Israelis are unhappy with Netanyahu because of the war in Gaza. Martial law has been going on since October, i.e. for about half a year.

According to The Times of Israel, 56 percent of those who answered the survey were of the opinion that the government is not doing enough to return the hostages taken by the extremist organization Hamas.

On the weekend tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Israel. Demonstrators demanded faster action from Netanyahu to free hostages in Gaza and opposed the government.

Netanyahu received criticism for his government's legal reforms even before the war, wrote, among others, a Qatari al-Jazeera in November. According to Al-Jazeera, experts estimate that the war between Israel and Hamas had, however, begun to melt support even further.

On the other hand, with these prospects, Netanyahu's government has given no indication of disintegration.