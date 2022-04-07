At least two people were killed following the gunshot attack launched tonight in the center of Tel Aviv, near the central Dizengoff street, according to local media. The police believe that the attackers were at least two and one is currently on the run, while on the second there are unconfirmed rumors that he has been “neutralized”. The emergency services speak of injured: at least 8. Of these – according to the same sources – three are in serious condition. The searches of those responsible are in progress.

The confirmation that the terrorists were two came from the police spokesman, Eli Levi, who added that the event is still ongoing and for this reason he invited the population to take cover and not to disturb the rescue forces. The police – he continued – are still searching the area. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is currently at the defense ministry in Tel Aviv and is following the developments.

Initial report on the attack in Dizengoff #telaviv#Israel: Six wounded, 3 of them in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/IJGIT5YxO1– Ashager Araro (@AshagerAraro) April 7, 2022

According to the media, the patrons of the premises – tonight is a busy day Thursday – have left their places in a hurry. Many ambulances are converging on the site.