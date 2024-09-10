Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, said Tuesday that with its missions in Gaza nearly complete, the Israeli military’s focus is now shifting towards the border with Lebanon, where there is a daily exchange of fire with the pro-Iranian group Hezbollah.

“The center of gravity is moving north, we are approaching the end of Our missions in the south“Gallant told a group of reservist soldiers during a combat drill in Lebanon.

“We have a task here that has not been carried out, and this mission is to change the security situation and return residents to their homes“he added, referring to the thousands of Israelis who are living displaced in hotels or with relatives because of the constant crossfire across the border.

The defence minister asked the forces to be ready to enter into combat as soon as the order to attack arrives.

His statements come after he assured this morning, in a meeting with foreign media, that “Hamas as a military formation no longer exists,” and that its fighters are merely waging a guerrilla war against its soldiers in Gaza.

Following the outbreak of war in the enclave, the Lebanese group began attacking Israel’s northern border in solidarity with Palestinian militias. Since then, there has been an exchange of fire between both parties that for more than eleven months has not stopped.

This crossfire worries the international community because of the deaths it is causing and the possibility that it will escalate further. leading to all-out war.

Last July, the arrival of this scenario was feared after the death of twelve Druze children in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights in an attack the country blamed on Hezbollah.

Israel responded a few days later with a bombing in Beirut in which he killed the military leader of the Lebanese group, Fuad Shukr, whom he held responsible for the attack on the Golan Heights.

Since then, attacks by both Israel and the pro-Iranian militia have once again concentrated at points bordering their respective borders.

