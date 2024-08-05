War, Offensive Ready Against Israel. Ayatollah Khamenei’s Plan

It now seems like just a matter of hours. The response of Iran and its allies to the ambush that led to the death of the leader of Hamas Hiniyeh is about to arrive and the Pasdaran let it be known that “it will be a hard blow, we are ready for total war“. The 007 of Israel they reply: “This time we will react immediately”. The reference is to the Iranian attack of April 13 (300 drones and missiles). Khameneithe humiliated and frightened Iranian Ayatollah – reports Il Corriere della Sera – now wants to hurt and would have already The mediation attempt by the United States and Arab countries was rejected. Three days without electricity, damage to the water network, cell phones disconnected for 24 hours. This is the minimum scenario that the army outlines in a document distributed to the mayors of the cities in the North towards the border with Lebanonthe most exposed to an attack of Hezbollah. Intelligence estimates that the Shiite organization sponsored and armed by Iran will first target military positions and infrastructure, but It could also hit population centers south of Haifa, as far as Tel Aviv.

Thus – continues Il Corriere – the general staff has prepared a evacuation plan for thousands of people in Jerusalem hotels or in camps set up in the Negev desert. Compared to the Iranian attack on April 13 (300 drones and missiles), the strategy changed, because then Tehran had not maintained radio silence and had warned the countries in the region 72 hours before the raid. The internal secret services have prepared the bunker dug under the mountains where the government can meet safely.

“We are engaged in a multi-front war against Iran“, proclaims Netanyahu. He and the military leaders are evaluating preventive actions without waiting for the first explosions. In addition to Hezbollah they could intervene Houthis from Yemen and the Shiite militias in Iraq and SyriaYesterday Hamas fired rockets again from Gaza, where Palestinians have been killed in 302 days almost 40 thousandbut the army estimates that the fundamentalists’ reserves are reduced to a few hundred medium-long range projectiles. From the armored basements where he remains hidden, Yahya Sinwarthe chief of chiefs and planner of the October 7 massacres in the South of Israelwould have made it known that he did not want Khaled Meshal as successor to Ismail Haniyeh.