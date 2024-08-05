Mo: Iran, ‘We will punish Israel, our legitimate right to defend security’

Iran claims a “legitimate right” to “defend national security” and “punish the aggressor Zionist regime,” Israel. Tehran “will act decisively and firmly,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said. in statements reported by the Iranian agency Irna with new accusations against Israel for the killing, last Wednesday in Tehran, of the political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh. “The cowardly assassination of the political leader of the Palestinian nation in Tehran, while he was here officially invited by Iran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian, constituted a clear violation of international law, principles and norms accepted and recognized by the international community.” And, he insisted, the Islamic Republic “reserves the right to defend its national security and its sovereignty” and “no one has the right to prevent Iran from responding to those who committed a violation.” “The international community must support the punishment of the aggressor Zionist regime,” he said, “which will be an action aimed at ensuring security in the region and internationally.”

MO: Egypt, “No assistance to Israel” in case of attack

Egypt will not assist Israel in repelling Iranian attack: that was the message delivered to a high-level Israeli delegation that traveled to Cairo on Saturday for indirect talks with American and Egyptian negotiators. The Qatari-owned news agency al-Araby al-Jadeed reported this, specifying that Egypt will not be part of a regional military coalition to repel a potential Iranian retaliatory attack against Israel.

In an effort to maintain its neutrality and ease tensions in the region sparked by the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Egypt has also notified Tehran that it will close its airspace to any military action that could threaten the security of the region.the same Qatari news source writes. Cairo officials told their Iranian counterparts that the measure should not be perceived as hostile behavior toward Iran, but rather as a way to safeguard Egypt’s interests and sovereignty, al-Araby al-Jadeed adds. Last April, a massive Iranian drone and missile attack was thwarted by a coalition that included Israel, the United States, Britain, France, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

War, Offensive Ready Against Israel. Ayatollah Khamenei’s Plan

It now seems like just a matter of hours. The response of Iran and its allies to the ambush that led to the death of the leader of Hamas Hiniyeh is about to arrive and the Pasdaran let it be known that “it will be a hard blow, we are ready for total war“. The 007 of Israel they reply: “This time we will react immediately”. The reference is to the Iranian attack of April 13 (300 drones and missiles). Khameneithe humiliated and frightened Iranian Ayatollah – reports Il Corriere della Sera – now wants to hurt and would have already The mediation attempt by the United States and Arab countries was rejected. Three days without electricity, damage to the water network, cell phones disconnected for 24 hours. This is the minimum scenario that the army outlines in a document distributed to the mayors of the cities in the North towards the border with Lebanonthe most exposed to an attack of Hezbollah. Intelligence estimates that the Shiite organization sponsored and armed by Iran will first target military positions and infrastructure, but It could also hit population centers south of Haifa, as far as Tel Aviv.

Thus – continues Il Corriere – the general staff has prepared a evacuation plan for thousands of people in Jerusalem hotels or in camps set up in the Negev desert. Compared to the Iranian attack on April 13 (300 drones and missiles), the strategy changed, because then Tehran had not maintained radio silence and had warned the countries in the region 72 hours before the raid. The internal secret services have prepared the bunker dug under the mountains where the government can meet safely.

“We are engaged in a multi-front war against Iran“, proclaims Netanyahu. He and the military leaders are evaluating preventive actions without waiting for the first explosions. In addition to Hezbollah they could intervene Houthis from Yemen and the Shiite militias in Iraq and SyriaYesterday Hamas fired rockets again from Gaza, where Palestinians have been killed in 302 days almost 40 thousandbut the army estimates that the fundamentalists’ reserves are reduced to a few hundred medium-long range projectiles. From the armored basements where he remains hidden, Yahya Sinwarthe chief of chiefs and planner of the October 7 massacres in the South of Israelwould have made it known that he did not want Khaled Meshal as successor to Ismail Haniyeh.

Israel: ‘Hamas Economy Minister Killed’

The IDF announced that yesterday, Air Force planes killed Abdel-Zarii, the Hamas Minister of Economy, who played a significant role in managing the control of the arrival of humanitarian goods in the Strip and managing the markets controlled by the Islamic militia. He was also responsible for the distribution of fuel, gas and funds for terrorist operations. According to the IDF, “the headquarters of the arms production in Gaza is working to strengthen the capabilities of the armaments, among other things through the exchange of knowledge with other terrorist organizations throughout the Middle East.”