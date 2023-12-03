Israel begins the new phase of the attack in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), in fact, have also started a ground operation in the south of the Palestinian enclave, with a total resumption of military activities after the end of the truce for the release of some of the hostages seized by Hamas in the October 7 attack. According to news from Israel, armored vehicles and tanks in the northern part of Khan Younis have started attacking Hamas targets.

The ground offensive, hour after hour, is expanding “in all areas of the Gaza Strip”, says Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari. Furthermore, in an air raid on 3 December, a Hamas commander who “led the fighting in the Shati area” and who was involved in the massacre on 7 October was killed.

The IDF, meanwhile, announces that ten thousand air raids have been carried out since the beginning of the operations – almost 2 months ago. “From the beginning of the fighting until today, around 10 thousand air strikes have been carried out under the direction of the ground forces. The forces have destroyed terrorist cells, terrorist infrastructure, operational sites, tunnels, weapons depots and more”, say the Idf in a note.

Now, a new page. The ground operation that the Israeli army has launched in the south of Gaza “will not be less powerful” than the one conducted in the north of the enclave and “will not have inferior results”, says the IDF Chief of Staff, General Herzi Halevi, speaking to troops in the Gaza Division in southern Israel. In the last 24-48 hours “we have killed battalion commanders (of Hamas, ed.), company commanders and many operational agents”, says Halevi, according to whom “Hamas commanders will meet the IDF everywhere”.

Hunt for Hamas leaders also in Türkiye and Qatar

Israel’s sights aren’t just Hamas leaders living in Gaza. “We will eliminate the senior leaders of Hamas also in Qatar and Turkey,” says the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, in a recording broadcast by the Israeli public television Kan. “This is the Munich of our generation,” adds the No. 1 internal affairs intelligence officer, referring to the Mossad’s killing of Black September leaders after the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Qatar accuses Israel: “War crimes”

The offensive, meanwhile, is harshly criticized by the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. Doha, the crossroads of negotiations for the release of the hostages before the attack resumed, calls for an “immediate, comprehensive and impartial” investigation into what it defines as “war crimes” committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip. According to al-Jazeera, the prime minister says Qatar will continue its efforts to facilitate another truce and reach a permanent ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.