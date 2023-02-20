In Jerusalem, in front of Parliament, some 30,000 people came out for the second consecutive Monday to protest against the judicial reform project that the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to pass, with which it seeks that the Supreme Court judges be elected by the Executive or that court decisions can be overturned in Parliament. Opponents accuse Netanyahu of wanting to change the rules for his benefit as he faces a corruption trial.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Jerusalem on Monday to demonstrate against the justice reform project presented in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, by the far-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The demonstrators consider that the project threatens democracy.

On this day of protests, like the ones that took place the previous Monday, the blue and white flags with the Star of David in the center flooded the gardens and the streets near the Parliament, where some 30,000 people chanted phrases such as “Enough of the corrupt” and “Fascism will not pass.” They also carried banners that read: “Israel is not a dictatorship” and “Democracy is dialogue.”

A 45-year-old man who attended the march, Dvir Bar, said “the state is in danger.” Another attendee, Kovi Skier, stated that “without judicial supervision, the government can take any political decision it wants without any limitations,” adding that it “could take action against women, against Arabs, against religious […] Everyone will be affected.”

An aerial view shows Israeli protesters on the day Israel lawmakers begin voting on a court plan that would give politicians more power in selecting judges while limiting the powers of the Supreme Court to strike down legislation, outside of The Knesset, Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem, February 20, 2023. © Reuters/Ilan Rosenberg

According to government critics, the reform, by seeking to reduce the influence of the judiciary in favor of political power, threatens the democratic nature of the State of Israel.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who has a largely ceremonial role, said with great concern that Israel was facing “a crucial test. I see the divisions and cracks between us, which are growing deeper and more painful.”

Also in north Tel Aviv some 4,000 parents came out with their children to protest against the project. There they also joined workers from the teaching staff.

Members of the right spoke out against the reform. Former Shin Beth (internal security) chief Yoram Cohen declared Monday on military radio that it was “impossible to change the nature of the state as regards the judiciary without broad agreement.”

Natanyahu responds to protesters

The prime minister accuses the people who have taken to the streets, telling them: “In a democracy, the people vote in elections, and the representatives of the people vote here in the Knesset,” adding that “unfortunately, the Protest leaders are trampling democracy. They don’t respect the results of the elections, they don’t respect the decision of the majority.”

Netanyahu, with his Justice Minister Yariv Levin, defend the bill, saying it is necessary to restore a balance of powers between elected representatives and the Supreme Court, which the prime minister and his allies see as politicized.

Protesters posted videos showing them trying to stop lawmakers from the government coalition from marching on the Knesset in Jerusalem. According to the Police, eight people were arrested for disturbing public order and traffic had to be diverted due to protesters blocking some roads.

Israeli Homeland Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives at Israel’s Knesset on the day Israeli lawmakers begin voting on a court plan that would give politicians more power in selecting judges while limiting the Supreme Court powers to strike down legislation, at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem, February 20, 2023. © Reuters/Ammar Awad

In a statement, Netanyahu said that “protesters who talk about democracy are themselves bringing about the end of democracy when they deny elected delegates the fundamental right in a democracy: to vote.”

Oppositionist Yair Lapid declared that “this is the worst internal crisis the State of Israel has known, we will not give up.” For his part, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a centrist opponent, said referring to Netanyahu that “history will not forgive them and history will judge them.”

The prime minister has 64 of the 120 seats in the Knesset, and seems to have a chance of achieving final ratification of the two bills presented.

The political opposition, including centrist and secular parties, are trying to slow down the process with hectic parliamentary sessions. In addition, they encourage the demonstrations that take place every week in the main cities.

Polls say most Israelis want the reform process to be slow to allow for dialogue with critics or for the proposals to be shelved altogether.

What the reforms propose

One of the reforms that would enter into force is the modification of a quasi-constitutional “basic law” on the judicial system and the other reviews the system for selecting judges.

According to the government, the bill is designed to put an end to political overreach by an unrepresentative Supreme Court. But to critics, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, wants to curb Supreme Court oversight of legislation and give the executive too much influence in appointing judges. He also seeks the reduction of the powers of legal advisers in the ministries.

The prime minister seeks to give the government de facto control over Supreme Court nominees, a role so far being played by a mixed panel of politicians, judges and members of the bar association.

The bill would also give Parliament the power to overturn Supreme Court decisions through a simple majority vote.

At noon this Monday, the shekel, the Israeli currency, depreciated 0.6% against the dollar due to the instability caused by the reforms. Economists, heads of the banking sector and high-tech companies fear a possible flight of investors and capital from Israel.

But for Knesset Finance Committee Chairman Moshe Gafni, head of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, “there is no link between the reforms of the judicial system and any hit to Israel’s economy,” adding that ” any attempt to link is politicized.”

With Reuters and AFP