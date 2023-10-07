Israel under attack. The rain of rockets, about 5000, from Gaza on Israel opens today, October 7th. Then the incursions of Hamas commandos into Israeli territory, the raids which also involve civilians. A crucial day marked by breaking news, with at least 22 dead and dozens injured.

The rockets at dawn, the offensive against Israel begins

At dawn, Israel was hit by a hail of rockets that hit the central and southern areas of the country. At the same time, the Israeli army reports ‘incursions’ by terrorists. Palestinian militia commandos move on the ground, news arrives of clashes in the settlements and news of kidnapped civilians and soldiers and news of killed Israeli soldiers. On social media, videos show a tank on fire and the body of a dead soldier pulled from a vehicle.

Hamas launches ‘Flood al-Aqsa’ military operation

“It is the day of the great revolution,” says Mohammad Deif, military commander of Hamas, announcing the start of a large-scale ‘Flood al-Aqsa’ military operation. Islamic Jihad militants also participate in the attacks.

“We want the international community to stop the atrocities in Gaza, against the Palestinian people, our holy sites like Al-Aqsa. All these are the reasons behind the start of this battle”, says Hamas spokesman Khaled Qadomi, ad al-Jazeera. “They are not hostages, they are prisoners of war,” he says in response to the question whether Hamas has taken Israeli soldiers and civilians hostage. “It’s a war against invaders.”

Israel recalls reservists, operation ‘Iron Swords’: “We are at war”

The first official reaction from Israel, while thousands of reservists are being recalled, comes with the words of the Defense Minister: “This morning Hamas made a serious mistake and started a war against the State of Israel. The IDF soldiers are fighting against the enemy at all points where it has infiltrated. The State of Israel will win this war,” he says.

Israel launches Operation ‘Iron Swords’ in response, with air force raids. According to IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, the army is countering the “infiltration of Hamas terrorists by land, sea and air”. According to what has been made known, there are at least seven points where clashes have taken place between Hamas and the IDF.

Late in the morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s video message: “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. It is not an operation, it is not an escalation: it is war. We are recalling a large number of reservist soldiers”, adds Netanyahu in a video message in which he promised that “the enemy will pay a very high price”.