He rose to At least 1,200 dead and over 2,700 injured are the death toll in Israel from the attack launched last Saturday by Hamas. This was confirmed by the spokesman for the Israeli Forces (IDF), Jonathan Conricus, speaking of an “impressive” and “unimaginable” budget. The “vast majority” of victims were civilians, he underlined. “Unfortunately,” she added, “something tells me that these numbers are not definitive.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army has released the names of 14 other soldiers killed in clashes with Hamas, after last Saturday’s attack in Israel, and thus rises to The number of soldiers killed was 170Times of Israel reports.

I am at least 900 Palestinians dead and 4,250 injured in Gaza after the Israeli response with air strikes on the Strip. The budget was provided yesterday by the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave, under the control of Hamas.

In Gaza “hundreds of targets hit”

Dozens of Israeli Air Force jets have meanwhile hit “over 200 targets” in the Al-Furqan area, an area of ​​Gaza from which “Hamas plans and executes its attacks”. The Israeli forces (IDF) confirmed this on social media as part of the operations following last Saturday’s attack. “This is – we read – the third counterattack in the area in the last 24 hours”. In total, they specified, 450 targets were hit.

Israeli forces also said they had struck a series of Hamas “naval targets” in the Gaza Strip and had “killed a Hamas diver” who attempted to infiltrate Israeli territory by sea. The IDF specified on the social network

First shipment of US armaments arrived

Meanwhile, a cargo with military equipment arrived in Israel in recent hours from the USA. The Jerusalem Post specifies that this is equipment purchased by Israel. The Israeli forces have made it known that it is the “first plane” loaded with “US armaments”, which arrived yesterday evening at the Nevatim air base in southern Israel.