Representatives from Europe, the USA and Italy will visit Israel today, 13 October 2023. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani are expected. The US Defense Minister, Lioyd Austin, the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock and her Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, will also be present in Tel Aviv.

Tajani: “Closeness to the wounded people”

“I will be in Israel to reiterate our closeness to a people wounded by the violence of Hamas terrorism. Then I will go to Jordan”, Tajani announced yesterday in a post on X.

US Minister Austin in Tel Aviv to discuss operational war plans

While the presence of the US Minister of Defense was announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who yesterday received the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Pentagon sources confirmed the visit, specifying that in addition to the prime minister, Austin will meet the defense minister and the internal war cabinet of the new emergency government. The head of the Pentagon – the sources add – intends to discuss the operational plans and objectives of the Israelis in the conflict in response to the brutal ISIS-style attack, recalling that Israel has asked the United States for “precision munitions” and interceptors for the anti- Iron Dome missile.