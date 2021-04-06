Israel today announces a candidate to form a new government

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin intends to announce, today, Tuesday, a candidate to form a new government, after consultations with political parties, in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won the most support, making him the one most likely to win this job. But the law gives Rivlin wide discretion in making his decision. On Monday, it was announced that “moral considerations” might play a role in this regard, in a clear reference to the three corruption issues Netanyahu faces. The Israeli elections on March 23, the fourth vote in two years, ended without the right-wing led by Netanyahu winning There is no possible coalition of opponents with a parliamentary majority. Rivlin’s marathon discussions with representatives of all the parties holding seats in the Knesset failed to break the political deadlock. A spokesman for Rivlin said that the round of consultations has ended and that the president will make his decision today. Fifty-two lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset have recommended choosing Netanyahu, compared to 45 who nominated the centrist politician and former finance minister Yair Lapid Liair, leader of the party There is a future, and seven called for Naftali Bennett to be appointed Leader of the far-right Yamina party. Three parties, totaling 16 seats, refused to name any candidate in their meetings with Rivlin.