The Israeli prison authorities announced on Sunday that they have already begun to vaccinate against the coronavirus to prisoners of Palestine and from other countries, after repeated requests from the Justice, various NGOs and Palestinian officials.

The Israeli Minister of Public Security, Amir Ohana, had recently suggested that the prisoners should not be vaccinated, although a vaccination program was underway across the country. A move that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit called “illegal”, according to the local press.

Palestinian and NGO officials had urged Israel to vaccinate the 4,400 Palestinians arrested in Israeli prisons, of which at least 250 had contracted Covid-19, according to data from the Palestinian Prisoners Club.

On Sunday, the Israeli prison authorities indicated in a statement that 20 detainees had been vaccinated with the first dose of the immunizer, but did not specify whether they were Israelis or Palestinians.

Israel’s coronavirus vaccination campaign is one of the most advanced in the world. AFP photo

The Palestinian Prisoners Club, for its part, stated in a statement that three Palestinian detainees they had been vaccinated.

Previously, the prison authorities had stated that “after the vaccination of the staff […], the vaccinations of detainees in prisons would begin. “

“This applies to all prisoners without distinction,” confirmed a spokeswoman for the prison administration.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) had on Sunday urged Israel to vaccinate Palestinian detainees and claimed that the country also had The duty”, under international humanitarian law and as an “occupying” power, to “provide” vaccines for the 2.8 million Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and for the 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a territory subject to the Israeli blockade .

“Nothing can justify the current reality in some parts of the West Bank, where some receive the vaccine and others do not, depending on whether they are Jewish or Palestinian,” said Omar Shakir, head of HRW for Israel and Palestine, in a statement, referring to the Jewish settlers from the occupied West Bank being vaccinated.

Source: AFP

