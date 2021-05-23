Israel will end most sanitary restrictions linked to the coronavirus from June 1, the Ministry of Health announced this Sunday. Yuli edelstein.

It will not ask the government to extend the existing restrictions for covid-19 when they expire on June 1, which means that the country already will not require proof of vaccination or social distancing in any public space.

“For the first time since the outbreak of the epidemic, all restrictions inside Israeli territory will be lifted from June 1,” he said in a statement, which detailed that the government has yet to approve this measure.

The restrictions imposed on travelers arriving in Israel remain and the ministry is even studying reinforcing them to prevent the entry of variants of covid-19.

People relaxed in Tel Aviv, after authorities removed the obligation to wear masks due to the coronavirus outdoors. AFP photo.

“Israel is getting back to normal,” Edelstein said. “Less than six months ago we started the vaccination campaign. Thanks to the excellent work of the health system workers, we carried out the best vaccination campaign in the world, “he said.

“The Ministry of Health is working to continue with the low morbidity and will continue to monitor the situation in a comprehensive manner to prevent an outbreak“, He said.

At the worst moment of the pandemic, Israel was registering about 10,000 sick a day. The ministry reported 12 infections in the last 24 hours. In total, more than 839,319 infections and 6,404 deaths were registered.

Vaccination campaign

At the end of December, a massive vaccination campaign began in that country after an agreement with Pfizer. More than five of the 9.3 million Israelis (55% of the population) received both doses of the vaccine.

The reduction in infections allowed the authorities to reopen restaurants, bars and gyms at first for people with a “green passport”, that is, vaccinated or cured.

Since mid-April, it is no longer mandatory to wear a chinstrap outdoors, but yes in public transport and in closed places. The ministry assured that face masks will still be required in closed spaces.

The new recommendations will allow the population as a whole, even unvaccinated people, to enter any place.

