From: Erkan Pehlivan

The conflict between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon threatens to escalate. There is a threat of an Israeli ground offensive in the neighboring country.

Tel Aviv/Beirut – Israel has once again attacked targets in Lebanon. In several waves of attacks, fighter planes bombed around 100 rocket launchers belonging to the pro-Iranian militia, which were equipped with around 1,000 launch tubes, the Israeli military announced in the evening. The rocket launchers were prepared for immediate attacks on Israel. Lebanese security circles spoke of one of the heaviest waves of Israeli attacks since the mutual shelling began in October. This increases fears of a possible Israeli ground offensive in the south of the neighboring country. The Jewish state wants to drive Hezbollah, which Israel denies the right to exist, out of the border area in order to guarantee the security of its citizens in the north.

After the heavy air strikes, the Israeli army called on residents of several communities and towns in northern Israel to stay near air raid shelters. Civilians should also stay away from military training areas in the north over the weekend. The military will be carrying out “activities” there, so unauthorized persons are in danger of death. “It is possible that shots and explosions will be heard in nearby towns,” the army said in a statement.

Israel speaks of “activities”: Concern about possible ground offensive in Lebanon

The exact meaning of the order was initially unclear. There is concern in Lebanon that Israel could prepare a ground offensive in the south of the country. In the event of such an operation, troops would have to be concentrated in the north of Israel. The army will continue to improve the infrastructure and capabilities of the Hezbollah weaken the state Israel to defend itself, the Israeli army said. According to the information, “terror infrastructure” and a Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon were also attacked.

Representatives of the Israeli military wanted to present plans for the northern front to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at security meetings this evening, Israeli media reported. Times of Israel According to military sources, the army wants to ensure the return of tens of thousands of residents who have fled northern Israel to their homes, but without escalating the conflict with Hezbollah into a regional war. Israel recently declared the return of residents to the north to be a war aim.

Hezbollah warns after explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies – “all red lines” crossed

The Israeli air strikes were followed by rocket fire from Lebanon at targets in Israel, as reported by Times of Israel reported. Two Israeli soldiers were killed and eight other soldiers were injured, it said. At the same time, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah commented on the partly fatal attack on his militia’s communications technology Nasrallah accused Israel of attempted genocide and threatened retaliation – “all red lines” had been crossed.

“Within two days and within one minute a day, Israel has aimed to kill more than 5,000 people,” said Nasrallah. “This criminal act amounts to a declaration of war.” At least 37 people were killed in the explosions of manipulated pagers and handheld radios on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to authorities. Around 3,000 others were injured. (dpa)