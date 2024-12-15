12/15/2024



Updated at 3:47 p.m.





The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this Sunday the closure of its embassy in Ireland, citing the “extreme anti-Israel policies” of the Government in Dublin, which has increased tensions in relations between the two nations.

“The decision to close the Israeli embassy in Dublin was taken in light of the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government,” the Ministry said in a statement, following a series of measures that included the formal recognition of a Palestinian state and the support for an International Court of Justice case accusing Israel of “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

The Irish Prime Minister, Simon Harrishas responded to Israel’s decision to close its embassy in Ireland by calling the move “deeply regrettable.”

“I strongly reject the claim that Ireland is anti-Israel. “Ireland is in favor of peace, human rights and international law,” the Irish leader wrote in X. “Ireland wants a two-state solution and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security. Ireland will always defend human rights and international law. Nothing will distract him from it,” he adds.









This is a deeply regrettable decision from the Netanyahu government. I completely reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-International law. https://t.co/rDga5GpT3u — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) December 15, 2024