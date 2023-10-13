Press reports quoted the Islamic Endowments Department as saying that Israel prohibits entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers for those under the age of 60.

On the other hand, the Israeli army arrested about 50 Palestinians during raids that included several Palestinian cities in the occupied West Bank.

These arrests, according to a Sky News Arabia correspondent, were concentrated in the Hebron and Nablus governorates.

This news coincides with military developments in Gaza, where the Israeli army, on Friday, ordered the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to leave to the south within 24 hours, which means the displacement of more than a million Palestinians.

In contrast, Hamas called on the Palestinians in Gaza to remain in their homes and ignore the orders of the Israeli army.