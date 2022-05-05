On Thursday night, the day Israel commemorates its Independence Day, the emergency services of the city of Elad, in the center of the country, reported a new attack that left three fatalities and at least four others. injured, including two people in serious condition. The Israeli authorities suspect that what happened is a new terrorist attack, framed in the most recent spiral of tension between Israel and Palestine.

It is the sixth reported attack in Israel since March. In the midst of the final celebrations of Independence Day, the city of Elad, in the center of the country, witnessed a new deadly attack.

The national emergency service, known as Magen David Adom, reported Thursday night that three people had died and at least four others had been injured as a result of the attack.

The fatalities were declared dead on the spot. Among the injured, there are two who are serious, one moderate and one light, according to information provided by local medical services.

“When we arrived we realized that it was a complicated situation,” said volunteer paramedic Alon Rizkan, who treated those affected.

According to the doctor, the three deceased are men around 40 years old, while the seriously injured, also men, are between 35 and 60 years old.

The slightly injured man is a 23-year-old boy who confronted the attackers, Rizkan explained.

Israeli policemen and medics at the site of an attack in the central city of Elad, on May 5, 2022. AFP – AHMAD GHARABLI

Witnesses who witnessed the attack in Elad, an ultra-Orthodox Israeli city, said they saw at least two attackers: one carrying a firearm and the other a stabbing weapon, according to police.

Israeli authorities declared it a new terrorist attack

The authorities decreed what happened as a terrorist attack and have already searched for and captured the alleged perpetrators of the crime.

The security forces deployed controls by land and air, blocking the roads that connect Elad with the adjacent cities and through a helicopter, with the aim of finding a car in which, presumably, the terrorists would have escaped.

Israeli security forces at the site of an attack in the central city of Elad, on May 5, 2022. AFP – JACK GUEZ

For its part, the local government asked the population to stay in their homes and be safe while the search operation for those responsible proceeds, to avoid possible greater evils.

During the Independence Day festivity, tens of thousands of people take to the streets of the different Israeli towns to celebrate in multiple massive acts.

So far, no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for what happened.

This Thursday’s attack is part of a violent spiral between Israelis and Palestinians, which in the last month and a half has already left 18 dead in Israeli territory and thirty Palestinians dead between armed clashes and incidents in the West Bank.

New escalation of tension with the Al-Aqsa mosque as the protagonist

In recent weeks, six deadly attacks have been carried out on Israeli territory, as well as military operations in the occupied West Bank and other violent acts in the most conflictive holy place in the city of Jerusalem, where the Al-Aqsa mosque is located.

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, under the control of the Gaza Strip, praised the attack on Thursday night and linked it to the violence in the holy Al-Aqsa mosque, which, early on Thursday, was the scene of riots. when the Israeli police entered to evict Palestinian demonstrators.

On Wednesday, on the eve of Independence Day, the Hamas authorities already warned the Israeli government that it would “play with fire” if large groups of Jews and nationalists were allowed access to the Esplanade of the Mosques during the holiday. Jerusalem.

“The permission of the Zionist occupation authorities for groups of settlers to storm the compound of the Esplanade of the Mosques on Thursday is playing with fire” and could “drag the region into an escalation for which the occupation will take full responsibility” , threatened the Islamist group in its statement.

Muslims take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, Monday, May 2, 2022. AP – Mahmoud Illean

Jewish visits resumed after the end of Ramadan on May 1.

With the return of non-Muslim visits to Al-Aqsa, dozens of Palestinians gathered there chanting “God is the greatest”, an episode that sparked clashes with Israeli security forces.

The police fired rubber-coated bullets on the extensive esplanade that houses the mosque while, in parallel, some Palestinians took refuge inside the temple.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said two Palestinians had to be taken to hospital after being beaten with batons by officers.

Maintain the ‘status quo’?

Informal agreements between the parties, known as ‘status quo’, say that Jews can visit Al-Aqsa Mosque but not pray in it.

In recent times, visits by Jews to the place have increased significantly, which has aroused suspicion on the part of the Palestinian authorities, who do not rule out that Israel has among its objectives to take over Al-Aqsa or divide the mosque.

In recent days, the Government of Israel, led by Naftali Bennett, announced its firm commitment to maintaining the ‘status quo’ and accused Hamas of instigating the violence.

After almost a year without making speeches in the public arena, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahia Sinwar, warned last Saturday, April 30, amid rising tensions, that Hamas would not hesitate “to take any measure if Al Aqsa is violated”, it could even lead to “a regional religious war”.

In 2021, the Temple Mount in Jerusalem was also the scene of violent clashes during the month of Ramadan. Then, armed Gaza militias fought against Israel for eleven days in a bloody escalation that claimed the lives of 260 Palestinians in the Strip and also left 13 dead in Israeli territory.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. It is built on top of the Temple Mount, the holiest place for the Jews. Its strategic location has made it the epicenter of past and present tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

Since the end of March, the region has experienced an upsurge in violence that has coincided for the last month with the Muslim celebration of Ramadan, a usually convulsive moment for the territory, and which also coincided for a week with the Jewish holiday of Passover.

With information from EFE and AP