Israel threatens to leave Gaza without electricity to force Hamas to accept his proposal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spokesman, Omer Dostru, said on Tuesday on the radio of the army that Israel is giving Hamas the mediators a few days to extend the first phase of Alto El Fuego, which expired on Sunday. Dosstru has raised the possibility of cutting the entire electricity supply in the strip to press Hamas. “We do not rule it out,” he said.

Israel cuts the entry of help to Gaza after expiring the first phase of the truce

“Meanwhile, we are applying our own pressure, which began with the cessation of humanitarian aid and stop the entry of all goods, including fuel,” said Netanyahu spokesman in statements collected by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. “The longer its refusal keeps Hamas, the more pressure Israel has to exert.”

On Sunday, Israel announced the suspension of the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which was one of the outstanding points of the first phase of the agreement signed in January – with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the US. Hamas and Israel committed to cease hostilities 42 days, in exchange for the release of around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and 33 hostages retained in Gaza, in addition to the entry of about 600 aid trucks, supplies and fuel every day.

This Tuesday, the UN Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said that “basic help and services are not negotiable” and that “they should never be used as weapons of war.”

After the first 15 days of high fire, the parties should have begun to negotiate the details of the second phase, which should include the withdrawal of Israel’s troops as well as the definitive cessation of hostilities, based on the original agreement. These negotiations have not been successfully completed “since Netanyahu does not seem interested in it”, The Times of Israel newspaper wrote on Monday. However, Israel has not resumed the large -scale offensive against the strip.

Netanyahu announced that his government has accepted a proposal from the special envoy for the Middle East of Donald Trump, Stave Witkoff, to extend the first phase another 50 days, in which half of the 59 hostages that are still in Gaza would have to be released. “During this time, we can talk about the conditions for a high permanent fire that ends the war in Gaza,” Netyahu said.

Israel seeks to force Hamas to accept this new framework, with the support of the Trump administration, while Arab mediators and the Palestinian group insist on negotiating based on the original agreement. “Israel has accepted that plan, I have accepted that plan; But, for now, Hamas has rejected it, ”Netanyahu lamented.

A house on the other side of the wall: Omar Hajleh, the Palestinian who beat Israel’s occupation



The agreement signed in January allows the extension of the Alto El Fuego once the first phase ends, as long as the parties are negotiating the conditions of the second phase; But those negotiations just lasted one day last week. “For our part, we are pressing to maintain the articles and language of the agreement. Our goal is the negotiations on the terms of the second phase, ”said MAJED to Ansari, spokesman for the Qatar Foreign Ministry.