The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamín Netanyahu, has assured this Friday that Hamas will pay for having introduced the body of a woman from Gaza, and not that of the Shiri Bibas hostage, in one of the four coffins that yesterday delivered to the Red Cross in The strip, according to a statement released on the social network ‘X’, accompanied by a video.

“The state of Israel bows its head before two little children, tender babies, brothers: Ariel and Kfir Bivas (kidnapped with 4 years and 9 months, respectively), that your memory is blessed, and before Oded Lipshitz, That his memory is blessed, one of the founders of the Kibbutz Nir Oz, begins referring to Hamas to give Israel to the bodies of four hostages dead in the Gaza Strip after being kidnapped during the attacks executed on October 7, 2023 .The three were killed with terrible cruelty while they were captive of Hamas in the first weeks of the war. “

“The cruelty of Hamas’s monsters knows no limits. They not only kidnapped the father, Jordan Bibs, but also the young mother, Shiriand his two little babies. In an indescribably cynical way, they did not return their little children to Shiri, the little angels, and put the body of a gaza woman in a coffin “, since the bodies should correspond to Shiri Bibas, their children Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz; The body that should be from Shiri corresponds to a Gazatí woman.

“We will act with determination to bring Shiri home along with all our hostages, both alive and dead, and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and atrocious violation of the agreement. That the sacred memory of Oded Lipshitz, Ariel and Kfir Bibas is consecrated forever in the heart of the nation. “

“God will raise his blood. And we will avenge ourselves”Netanyahu Judgment.

“After the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in collaboration with the Israel Police, the representatives of the FDI informed the Bibas family that their loved ones, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, have been identified,” The Army pointed out in a statement collected by EFE.

“During the identification process, it was determined that the additional body received It is not that of Shiri Bibas And no coincidence was found with any other hostage. It is an anonymous and unidentified body, “added the military text.

On November 29, 2023, just over a month after his kidnapping, Hamas announced that Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas They had died in an Israeli bombing before the truce that was developed at the enclave.

The crisis with the body of Shiri Bibas makes the situation of Alto El Fuego even more delicate in the Gaza Strip, where more than 48,000 Palestinians have lost their lives by the Israeli offensive, launched in retaliation by the attack of the Palestinian militiamen of 7 October 2023. That day, some 1,200 people died in Israeli territory and another 251 were kidnapped.