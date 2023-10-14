Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Pro-Iranian Hezbollah fighters take an oath during a staged military exercise at a camp in the southern Lebanese village of Aramta. © Marwan Naamani/dpa

A Hezbollah leader in Lebanon threatens Israel. With a ground offensive in Gaza, an attack by the Shiite Islamist militia would become increasingly likely.

Beirut – The Israeli government and the USA want to avoid it at all costs: the second front on Lebanon in the attack Israel. Islamist terrorists fell in the south Hamas militia Last Saturday, they invaded Israeli residences and massacred and abducted civilians. In the north, the Shiite Islamist Hezbollah militia has remained “relatively calm” in recent weeks, an Israeli military spokesman said on Friday morning. Now Hezbollah announced, according to the news agency Reutersthey are “fully prepared” to attack Israel and are waiting “for the time to come.”

Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Kassim spoke at a rally in southern Beirut on Friday, accompanied by chants of “Death to Israel,” reported Reuters. He said there that they would not be impressed by the US presence in the Mediterranean. The US Navy recently sent an aircraft carrier group off the coast of Israel and Lebanon. US President Joe Biden warned all neighbors of Israel not to intervene in the fighting.

Hamas is also attacking from Lebanon

There have already been exchanges of fire and air raids in the past week: On Wednesday, Hezbollah attacked an Israeli border post with Lebanon. The Israeli military then said it attacked militia positions in Lebanon. The Times of Israel reported that Hamas and the terrorist group Islamic Jihad also operated from Lebanon. There was an exchange of fire between Israeli troops and terrorists on Monday, in which three Israelis and two Islamic Jihad terrorists were killed.

When will Hezbollah attack Israel?

According to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Hezbollah has also already announced when it would attack Israel. The ISW writes that Israel should launch an attack with ground troops Gaza start, Hezbollah would enter the war. According to the ISW, Hezbollah is considered to be significantly better armed than Hamas and also has direct supply routes via Syria to Iran. At the same time as the Israeli ground offensive, a fight on two fronts is becoming increasingly likely. However, this would not necessarily mean a conflagration across the entire Middle East; in its analyses, the ISW does not list any other group or state that would intervene in the event of a ground offensive against Hamas and Hezbollah.

Hezbollah leader Naim Kassim at an anti-Semitic rally in southern Beirut. © ANWAR AMRO/AFP

Israel warns civilians of its own attack

On Friday, the Israeli military called on 1.1 million Palestinians to leave Gaza City. One will attack there with “great force” after a 24-hour period. Israel called up 360,000 reservists on Tuesday, many of whom are now gathering in combat units on the border with the Gaza Strip, the Israeli armed forces announced on Friday morning.

Hamas called out loudly to the civilian population in Gaza Reuters to not follow “Israel’s disinformation”. According to the US administration, Israel said on Friday it was ready to create “some safe areas” for Gaza’s civilian population. According to a US representative, this should now be implemented with the Red Cross and Red Crescent as well as the United Nations.