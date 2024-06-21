Netanyahu adviser Gendelman: Armenia’s decision is a prize for Hamas

Armenia’s decision to recognize Palestine as a sovereign state has serious consequences for Israeli-Armenian relations and is a “prize” for the Palestinian radical movement Hamas. About it stated Advisor to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Dmitry Gendelman in his Telegram channel.

“Armenia’s recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state is a prize for Hamas terrorists,” the adviser said in a statement.

He added that such actions by Yerevan “will have serious long-term consequences for relations between Israel and Armenia.”

Earlier, the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced recognition of Palestine as a country. The department noted that Yerevan has joined the resolutions of the UN General Assembly calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The Armenian Foreign Ministry also announced support for the two-state principle in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.