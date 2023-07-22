Dozens of thousands of people are marching towards the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in an attempt to stop the justice reform wanted by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to limit the power of judges. It is the last stage of the march and the last desperate attempt to stop the reform, with the final stretch of the procession going through Jerusalem. Numerous traffic delays, as the Times of Israel writes. ”There is no doubt that this is a historic moment, the amount of participants here is incredible. Each person came from a different place, worried about the fate of the country,” a Tel Aviv protester, Guy Shahar, told the Ynet website.

Once they arrive in front of the Knesset, the organizers plan to set up tents at Gan Sacher and stay there indefinitely. All this as the governing coalition prepares to turn into law the ban on courts from overturning government and ministerial decisions based on their “reasonableness”. In addition to tonight’s large protest outside the Knesset, those who oppose the law are expected to gather outside Prime Minister Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, as well as on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv. This it is the 29th week of nationwide protestsand against judicial reform under the slogan “We will not let (Netanyahu, ed) destroy our home”.