They took to the streets 100 thousand in Jerusalem in front of the Knessetthe Israeli parliament, to ask for the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, early elections and an agreement between the leaders of Israel that would allow the release of the 130 hostages still in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government “does not represent Israeli public opinion”, says protest leader Moshe Radman according to 'The Times of Israel' reports, on the sidelines of a massive anti-government demonstration in Jerusalem. “Today, Brothers in Arms, Kaplan Force, everyone is here,” he says, citing various protest movements. “We are here until Wednesday. First of all, we want elections because we think that this government does not represent public opinion,” he says.

The protests will be concentrated around the Knesset, but will also be held in other key locations, including in front of Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem.

Early on Sunday, the Haaretz newspaper reported that Radman told a small group of followers on social media that the goal of the Jerusalem demonstrations was to “create a big event that shifts the needle” and make pressure on the government to schedule the next elections before Independence Day, set for May 13-14. Asked if he thought the demonstrations would change Netanyahu's mind, Radman told the Times of Israel that the prime minister “cannot listen because he is in the midst of his political survival and maintaining his leadership, but I hope that the people in the coalition will listen to us and understand that the only way Israel will recover from this disaster is through elections.”