The United Nations Security Council it met urgently on Friday December 8th morning, New York time, to discuss the catastrophic situation in Gaza. This follows Wednesday's urgent letter from the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres – sent using art. 99 of the UN Charter – which urges the body to contribute to putting an end to the carnage in the war-torn enclave through a lasting humanitarian ceasefire. A resolution presented in the House late this afternoon calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire was blocked by the United States. The explanation given by the US ambassador is simple: a Unconditional ceasefire would simply be “dangerous” and it would leave Hamas in place, able to attack again.

“A ceasefire that leaves Hamas in control would also deny the Palestinians the chance to build something better for themselves,” he added. So Palestinians are bombed for their own good. AND' This is why Hamas must be eliminated. This is, according to the USA, the fully legitimate objective of Israeli military action that cannot be interrupted or stopped. I think it's the first time in the history of humanity that this is understood physically eliminate and not defeat the enemy: more nihilistic brutality, I would say, than barbaric regression.

But Is the goal of “destroying Hamas”, even if it is legitimate, realistic? There were two interesting interventions this week that focus on this problem and more generally on a strategy to rebuild Palestine. The first is an editorial by Nicholas Kristofjournalist and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning writer on New York Times of 6 December, entitled “Too many children are dying in Gaza, and for what purpose?” Kristof's observations focus on three issues: whether the fight with Hamas conducted through the invasion of Gaza contributed to its declared goal, the security of the State of Israel; if the Biden Administration's attempt to moderate and bring back into one constructive politics the Israeli government's military reaction is succeeding, and if so reaction is ethically justifiable. On the first point, if the aim of the invasion and bombings was to (physically) destroy Hamas, from the Israeli army's own recent reports it would appear that only 10% of Hamas personnel (who knows how identified) were killed; a number that is too low, according to Kristof, in relation to the overall number of victims.

But strictly speaking, in my opinion, in absolute terms not very low. The Israelis could and seem to have concluded that it is worth persisting. On the second point, Kristof notes that President Biden is laboriously trying to maintain respect and loyalty to his Israeli ally, endorsing his invasion of Gaza, with an attempt to reduce the damage and the humanitarian emergency, but he is not succeeding: «Contrary to the statements of theBiden administration that Israel is getting the message to show restraint, the United Nations reports that this week “we have seen some of the heaviest bombing in Gaza yet” and that “if possible, an even more hellish scenario is about to unfold.” After all, since when Israel will use one ton bombs it will be difficult to limit the objectives. » On the third point, Kristof is just as clear and convincing as on the second: “On an ethical level, then, the question is even more serious. One of the prides of democracy, of the rule of law, of civilization is not to treat murderers and terrorists the same way they treat us. What distinguishes Islamic terrorism is its contempt for human life.

Hamas has given ample proof that it does not take into consideration not only the lives of Israelis but also those of Palestinians. Hamas is a political formationbut above all it is a violent, fanatical, misogynistic organization that has not hesitated to torture and kill Israeli boys, rape and mutilate girls and uses Palestinian children as human shields. But this indifference to life does not mean that Israel or the United States should do the same, justifying the massacres for a political or security purpose.” It is disconcerting that it takes a man of Kristof's prestige to remind his country's leaders of such a basic ethical and political postulate. But it would seem that the defenders of “Western values” have long forgotten what they are supposed to defend.

The second is the interview Ami Ayalona Israeli military intelligence commander Israeli Interior from 1995 to 2000, Knesset member for the Labor Party from 2006 to 2009, he released to Press on December 7th. Ayalon complains not that the Israeli government is failing to achieve its goals, but it doesn't have any political ones. He is a military man who proposes a political vision to his State. Ayalon says the Israeli goal is to “dismantle Hamas, the Ezzedin al-Qassam brigades [l’ala militare di Hamas] and hunt down its leadership.” In doing so, the army of the State of Israel would, according to him, be carrying out legitimate defense.

But, the interviewers ask him, “believes it is possible to eradicate Hamas?” Here's the surprise: “No, not by using military power. We must first of all understand what Hamas is: a religious ideology, a specific type of Islam. You can't take out an ideology using the army. The only way to deal with it is to present an alternative ideology.” Ayalon thinks we need to focus on two states. First, because the State of Israel cannot live at war with the Palestinians forever; second, because the international community will push more and more in this direction; and third, and here he thinks big, because in the Persian Gulf area the USA is competing with China, which “is here, controls many ports, cannot give up oil”. Therefore the US must make concessions to the Gulf countries if they want to maintain their necessary goodwill. “What deal can Hamas accept?” they ask him.

Here comes another surprising and optimistic answer. The central problem, according to Ayon, would not be Hamas: “We know that 70-80% of Palestinians want a state, for this reason they support Hamas, not because they espouse its religious ideology. If they see a different way to obtain a state, they will prefer it rather than shedding blood.” So Hamas fights around it with democratic politics, not with bombing Gaza.

