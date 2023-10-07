The sound of alarms, the terror of thousands of citizens and a Palestine’s strong escalation against Israel is the serious situation that has the Middle East in suspense.

According to information from EFE, the attack, which began with a multiple launch of missiles and the infiltration of Palestinians into Israeli territory, is now recorded with chilling images on social networks.

Given the situation, Israel declared a state of war.

“In the last hour, the terrorist organization Hamas began a massive rocket launch” and “the terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory in several different places,” said the Army, which ordered “civilians in the central and southern areas to stay next to the shelters“, while citizens of communities near Gaza must remain inside.

According to the Al Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, More than 5,000 rockets have been launched from Gaza into Israel.

Emergency 🚨 The Israeli army declared an emergency nationwide state of war after a sudden large-scale attack from Palestine in the Gaza Strip. Currently, Southern Israel records the presence of Palestinian soldiers. #Israel #Palestine pic.twitter.com/K0aUQRe7lS — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) October 7, 2023

In addition, they confirmed that they have kidnapped the bodies of dozens of Israeli soldiers killed in clashes on the border.

For now, Internet users point out that Palestinian terrorists have shot innocent civilians on the streets of the city of Sderot and thousands of Israeli settlers flee southern Israel.

A huge number of Palestinian fighters infiltrated Israeli settlements from land, sea and air. Dozens of rockets have been fired on occupied territories The fall of 3 settlements around the Gaza Strip to the resistance hands The Israeli army announced the loss of control of an… pic.twitter.com/Qv7sbIKjA7 — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) October 7, 2023

Beyond Horrific visuals from Sderot Southern Israel!

Hamas & Palestinian terrorists from Gaza strip have infiltrated into Israel & shooting every innocent civilian they see on the street! Israel declares state of war, Justice for Palestine really?#Israelpic.twitter.com/bSFpWX3tna — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) October 7, 2023

Israel declares a state of war

The Israeli Army declared a state of war this morning after a strong combined attack from Gaza, with the launch of rockets and the infiltration of Palestinian militiamen into Israeli territory, in an aggression for which it considers the Islamist group Hamas responsible.

“The Israeli Army declares a state of war alert,” declared a military spokesman in a statement, while alarms continue to sound in the north and south of the country, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and at least one person was killed and 15 were injured.

The Army Chief of Staff “is evaluating the situation and approves plans for the continuation of Army activity,” while Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the recruitment of reserve soldiers in the face of the emergency.

Israel responds: bombs Gaza and launches operation ‘Iron Swords’

Israel airstrikes several Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip as the beginning of operation “Iron Swords”, in response to the multiple surprise attack that the Islamist group launched this morning towards Israeli territory.

“Currently, dozens of Israeli warplanes are attacking several targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip,” said the Army, which declared its state of readiness for war hours earlier.

The Hamas attack, which The Palestinian group has named operation “Al Aqsa Storm”has been “by land, sea and air,” confirmed the international spokesman for the Israeli Army, Richard Hecht.

Hecht indicated that Hamas has launched at least 2,200 rockets – although the Palestinian group claims to have launched more than 5,000 – and that the “combined attack included infiltrations by land, by sea and by air with paragliders.”

*With information from EFE

