A new species of prehistoric man, recently discovered in Israel, calls into question the idea that Neanderthal man arose in Europe before migrating south, the scientists said.

Archaeological excavations near the city of Ramla, in central Israel, by a team from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, uncovered prehistoric remains that do not correspond to any known species of Homo, including modern humans (Homo sapiens).

In a study published in the journal Science, anthropologists and archaeologists from Tel Aviv University, led by Yossi Zaidner, named the find Homo Nesher Ramla, after the site where the remains were found.

The skeleton would be between 120 thousand and 140 thousand years old and shares common features with the Neanderthals, especially in the teeth and jaw, and with other types of prehistoric men, mainly in the skull, the researchers indicated in a statement released on Thursday.

“At the same time, this type of Homo is very different from modern humans, with a completely different skull structure, no chin, and very large teeth.” they specified.

In addition to human remains, the excavation found eight meters deep, a large number of animal bones and stone tools.

“Archaeological finds associated with human fossils show that Homo Nesher Ramla had advanced stone tool-making techniques, and possibly interacted with local Homo sapiens”Zaidner said.

According to the expert, this discovery is “particularly spectacular because it shows that there were several types of Homo that lived in the same place at the same time at this point in human evolution.”

The researchers suggested that some fossils previously found in Israel, dating as far back as 400,000 years ago, could belong to the same type of prehistoric human.

The theory about this discovery

The discovery of Homo Nesher Ramla casts doubt on the theory that Neanderthals first emerged in Europe before migrating south.

“This theory is in doubt because [el descubrimiento] suggests that the ancestors of the European Neanderthal already lived in the Levant 400 thousand years ago “, says anthropologist Israel Hershkovitz of Tel Aviv University.

“Our findings suggest that the famous Western European Neanderthals are remnants of a much larger population that lived here in the Levant, and not the other way around. “ added.

One of the study’s authors, Rachel Sarig, a dentist and anthropologist from Tel Aviv University, explained that the findings indicate that “small groups of Homo Nesher Ramla migrated to Europe, where they became the ‘classic’ Neanderthals we also know. , and also in Asia, where they became prehistoric populations with characteristics similar to those of the Neanderthals. “

“Between Africa, Europe and Asia, the land of Israel was the melting pot where different populations intermingled and then spread,” he estimated. “The discovery writes a fascinating new chapter in the history of man”, added.

The discovery is of great scientific importance, according to Hershkovitz, because it allows adding a piece to the puzzle of human evolution and better understanding the migrations of humans in ancient times.

Geneticists studying European Neanderthal DNA have suggested in the past the existence of a similar population, called the “missing population” or “population X,” which would have interbred with Homo sapiens more than 200,000 years ago.

In their article, Israeli researchers suggest that Homo Nesher Ramla could be that missing link.

