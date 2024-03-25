There cancellation of the Israeli mission in Washington after the UN approval of the motion for a ceasefire in Gaza, leads to a new open conflict between the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival Benny Gantzwar cabinet minister.

Not only did the mission have to leave for Washington but, after the US abstention on the UN resolution for the ceasefire in Gaza, “it would have been good if the prime minister had gone to the United States himself, for a direct dialogue with President Biden ” Gantz wrote in a social media post. “It is important to remember – he continued – that the special relationship between Israel and the United States is an anchor for Israel's security and foreign policy, and that direct dialogue with the American administration is an essential asset to which we must not give up when there are challenges and disputes.”

“After Hamas greeted the Security Council decision passed with the American abstention, Gantz proposed that a delegation visit the United States. The prime minister rejected this proposal,” Netanyahu's office wrote, in a sharp statement response to the minister. In early March, Gantz visited Washington, where he was received by Vice President Kamala Harris, on a mission that Netanyahu had not authorized. Meanwhile, the Israeli opposition leader, Yair Lapid, speaks of “an alarming lack of responsibility”, thus calling for the cancellation of the mission.

In any case, the State of Israel “will not cease fire. We will destroy Hamas and continue to fight until the last of the kidnapped returns home”, wrote Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz in X after the vote at the UN.

Stop the mission in Washington, frost with the USA

Netanyahu, as threatened, then canceled his team's mission to Washington. “The United States – accuses the Israeli statement – have withdrawn from their coherent position within the Security Council, where only a few days ago they had established a link between the ceasefire and the release of the hostages. This withdrawal damages both the war effort than that for the release of the hostages, because it gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow it to accept a ceasefire without the release of our hostages”.

The mission of the Israeli team in Washington was decided during the phone call between the Israeli prime minister and Joe Biden, the first in a month, in which the American president reiterated that he considered an attack on Rafah a dangerous mistake. After the phone call, and after Antony Blinken's visit, Netanyahu clearly reiterated that the Israelis will enter the city of Gaza, where millions of displaced people are located, “with or without US support”.

“We are very disappointed” by the decision, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. “It's disappointing, we're very disappointed that they're not coming to Washington to allow us to have an in-depth conversation with them about viable alternatives to their ground intervention in Rafah,” Kirby said. Netanyahu's strategic affairs advisor, Ron Dermer, and national security advisor, Tzachi Hanegbi, were supposed to go to Washington. The resolution, Kirby adds, however, “is not binding, therefore it has no impact on Israel's ability to continue to strike Hamas”.

Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder says that the scheduled meeting between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is still on the agenda.

Why did the United States abstain?

But why did the United States abstain in the vote on the UN resolution? US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield explains it. “We appreciate – he said – the willingness of the members of this Council to accept some of our proposals to improve the resolution. But others were ignored, including the request to include a condemnation of Hamas. We did not agree with everything that 'and' in the resolution: for this reason we were unfortunately unable to vote yes”, the words of the diplomat.

The American ambassador did not fail to attack Russia and China who, she explained, “have repeatedly shown that they are not truly interested in bringing about lasting peace through diplomatic efforts”. “Instead they use this devastating conflict as a political cudgel to try to divide this Council at a time when we need to stand together,” she concluded, “this is profoundly cynical.”

The United States' decision to abstain, however, does not represent a change in Washington's policy. White House spokesman John Kirby, reports the Jerusalem Post, said in the meantime, underlining that “we are clear and consistent in our support for a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal, that's how the hostage deal is structured.”

“We wanted to get to a point where we could support the resolution – he added, speaking of the abstention – but since the final text does not have the key language that we think is essential, such as the condemnation of Hamas, we could not support it”.

“This resolution rightly recognizes that during the month of Ramadan we must strive for peace. Hamas should do so by accepting the agreement on the table: a ceasefire can begin immediately with the release of the first hostages and we must put pressure on Hamas to do so “, added Linda Thomas-Greenfiled, after the approval and abstention by the USA which immediately provoked the reaction of Israel which canceled the departure of one of its missions to Washington to discuss the Rafah issue.

In her speech, the American diplomat accused Hamas of “continuing to block the path to peace” and of “hiding behind infrastructure and the civilian population”.