The war in Israel, with first the attack by Hamas and then the counter-offensive in Gaza, has raised the alarm throughout Europe in the space of 24 hours. In fact, not only have Germany and France begun to strengthen security around synagogues, but also in Italy the attention is already maximum.

“Particular attention – we read in a note from Palazzo Chigi – is paid to the safety of the Jewish community present on the national territory”. Maximum alert, therefore, in all sensitive places, even if “it was raised for a mainly prudential issue, not linked to signs of imminent danger”, writes La Stampa. The situation was taken stock of yesterday evening at Palazzo Chigi, where Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni summoned the ministers and intelligence leaders for a quick analysis of what happened and a reconnaissance of the symbolic places to guarantee maximum security.

As reported by the Turin newspaper, “The greatest attention of the prefecture, police headquarters and intelligence is concentrated in Rome. Especially in these days: tomorrow in the Jewish ghetto we will remember the terrorist attack on the synagogue in which Stefano Gaj Taché died on 9 October 1982, while 16 October will mark the eightieth anniversary of the raid by the Nazi SS”. Among the the dangers of escalation, La Stampa always writes, also include the increase in the number of migrants. Attention to synagogues, cultural centers, embassies and consulates in Italy and the Holy Seethe airports where planes of the Israeli national airline El Al depart: every place and every ceremony linked to Israel will be placed under close observation.

War in Israel, Tajani: “At the moment no negative news from the Italians”

Then there is the front of Italians outside the borders. “All 18,000 Italians present in Israel at the moment, as well as the approximately twenty compatriots currently in the Gaza Strip, have been contacted” writes La Stampa. And the Foreign Minister intervened in this regard Antonio Tajani: “At the moment we have no negative news on Italians” in the area of ​​the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The head of diplomacy assured that the Farnesina, through the embassy in Tel Aviv and the consulate in Jerusalem, and the Crisis Unit “are constantly following events, twenty-four hours a day, ready to provide answers” regarding the Italians on site.

The Foreign Minister, who had just returned from Riyadh and was leaving for Cairo on 11 and 12 October, added: “We condemn the invasion and attack by Hamas, Israel has the right to defend itself but we want de-escalation. We count on Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt to calm the waters. They are moderate countries that do not want an escalation of the conflict.

Tajani himself had a telephone conversation last night with colleagues from the USA, France and Germany, among others, “to coordinate the initiatives”. “We don’t want – he said – another wider war”.

