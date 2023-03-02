Israel | “The worst political crisis since independence” – Hundreds of thousands of Israelis demonstrate against the government’s policies

The protesters are trying to prevent a change in the law, which transfers power from the courts to politicians. “Israel would become undemocratic like Hungary and Turkey”, says one of the organizers of the demonstrations.

Jerusalem

in Israel the demonstrations against the government’s policy have continued for nine weeks. Last Saturday, up to 300,000 people took part in demonstrations across the country, demanding the rejection of bills that threaten democracy.

Right-wing Benjamin Netanyahu the board started its work at the end of December 2022.

“Nine weeks ago, the government presented its plans for new laws that would make Israel undemocratic like Hungary and Turkey. We are trying to prevent this,” Roee Nauman says.

Nauman is one of the organizers of numerous demonstrations and a communications expert by profession.

Undemocratic in the called process, the question is mainly about transferring the power of Israel’s Supreme Court to the country’s government. Currently, the Supreme Court is the only actor able to overturn laws enacted by the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, if they conflict with other legislation. Israel does not have a constitution.

The bill would change the system so that the Knesset would be able to override the Supreme Court’s decision with a simple majority, i.e. 61 votes. In theory, the government would have the authority to, for example, ban competing political parties.

Another point of contention is the right to appoint judges of the courts. Currently, judges are appointed by a committee that includes government representatives, lawyers and sitting judges. The bill would increase the number of government members in the committee so that the government could in practice appoint the judges it wants.

According to Nauman, the third demand of the protesters is related to the media.

“The government is trying to control Israel’s public broadcasting company IPBC. We don’t want that,” he says.

Netanyahu the government is also pushing for a law that would make it more difficult to dismiss the prime minister for unfitness. According to the bill, the Supreme Court would no longer be able to deal with the fitness of the prime minister, but only the Knesset could dismiss the prime minister with a two-thirds majority, and even then only for health reasons.

A corruption trial is underway against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The number of demonstrators has been constantly increasing. A month ago there were 40,000 people, and two weeks ago the organizers estimated that there were already 250,000. Demonstrations have been organized in about 70 locations in total. There were 30,000 people in Haifa last weekend and 15,000 in Jerusalem.

The demonstrations are not organized by political parties and have no real leaders. They consist of around 300 groups of different sizes, which have their own coordinators. According to Nauman, such groups include, for example, doctors, hi-tech workers, religious Haredim, settlers and lawyers.

Demonstrations can be seen in the streets on days other than the weekend. On Wednesday morning, protesters blocked highways across Israel and prevented passengers from boarding trains. There had been advance warning about blocking the roads, so for example there was not much traffic on highway 1 leading from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The demonstrations were related to the “National Disruption Day” of the opponents of the government.

Demonstrators stopped traffic in Tel Aviv on Wednesday to protest the actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The situation the fact that the former prime minister of Israel shows the seriousness Ehud Barak stated that the bills were “the worst political crisis since Israel’s independence”.

Representative of the Left Party Meretz and Jerusalem City Councilor Laura Wharton agrees with Barak. Meretz did not exceed the 3.25 percent vote threshold and was left out of the Knesset.

According to Wharton, an independent legal system and a strong Supreme Court are the guarantee of democracy.

“Netanyahu’s government wants to destroy the legal system and move towards a dictatorship.”

Netanyahu’s center-right Likud party rules Israel with the support of religious and far-right parties. The coalition has a total of 64 seats out of 120 seats in the Knesset. The government is characterized as the most right-wing of all time in Israel.

Wharton and many others believe Netanyahu also has a personal goal, namely avoiding prison. Netanyahu has been on trial for corruption for four years now, and it is likely that he will get a conviction. The situation may change if Netanyahu’s government gets to appoint judges.

“Netanyahu, with the support of ultra-Orthodox and right-wing settlers, is trying to remain free,” says Wharton.

A bit similar the matter concerns the leader of the ruling religious Shas party Arye Deria. The Supreme Court denied him a ministerial position in January citing his previous conviction for tax fraud. This could also change with the new judges.

Many feminists are also involved in the demonstrations. They are worried about Netanyahu’s promises to the extreme right and religious parties. It is believed that the extreme right wants to change the laws in such a way that discrimination would be possible based on, for example, sexual orientation or ethnicity. Religious representatives are demanding more power for the rabbinic courts, which decide things like divorce and property division.

Black flags can be seen at the demonstrations, which have been a symbol of the demonstrators since 2019, when the demonstrations against Netanyahu’s previous government began. The black flag symbolizes that “the leader is not qualified”. The 2019 and 2020 protests were really about ousting Netanyahu, but now the issue is much broader.

Investigator Judith Stelmach considers the current crisis serious despite the fact that there have been wars and economic crises in Israel over the decades. According to him, the vast majority of people follow the development with concern, but there are also many who think the direction is right.

“If the Israelis really understood what undemocratic development can lead to, they would oppose more,” he says. Stelmach works as a project manager at the Friedrich Ebert Institute in Tel Aviv, close to the Social Democrats.

According to Stelmach, there is a lot of frustration in right-wing circles, as they have lost many important political battles over the years, such as the loss of settlements in the Gaza Strip.

“They think it’s payback time.”

Emeritus Professor of Social Psychology Daniel Bar-Tal Tel Aviv University says that the division of the Israeli people is now deeper than before. He points out that even some army reservists and security personnel have refused service due to undemocratic developments.

If the government does not bend in its demands, the crisis could last a long time. Stelmach reminds that the adoption and implementation of laws takes months anyway. If, on the other hand, the government gives in, the crisis will end when a solution satisfying the majority is found.