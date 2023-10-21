Press reports revealed that the Israeli army has put the final touches on its plan to resume the attack on the Gaza Strip in the coming days, setting a “bank of goals” that include “destroying the military capabilities of the Hamas movement,” and “reformulating the concept of control over the Strip,” which has been under the rule of the Gaza Strip for years. the movement.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the plan aimed at ending Hamas’ rule over the Gaza Strip is being implemented in several stages, revealing the “broad outlines” of the ground intervention process that the army intends to implement within the coming days.

The Israeli army previously announced the readiness of ground forces to enter Gaza, and live ammunition training on short-range shooting is now underway to raise the efficiency of the combat forces.

The United States gave the green light to carry out the ground operation, saying through its Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, that “It is Israel’s duty to defend itself, and the ground operation should be carried out in accordance with international law and the rules of engagement.”

Since October 7, Israel has continued to launch intensive raids on Gaza, cutting off the supplies of water, electricity, food, and medicine to the Strip. This sparked local and international warnings of a double humanitarian catastrophe, in parallel with intense Israeli raids and arrests in cities and towns of the occupied West Bank.

At dawn on October 7, Hamas and other Palestinian factions in Gaza launched Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood,” in response to “the continuing attacks by Israeli forces and settlers against the Palestinian people, their property, and their sanctities, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.”