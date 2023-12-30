The US approves urgent weapons for Israel as the risk of widespread war rises

The American government announced that it had approved it “as a matter of urgency”, that is, without going through the scrutiny of Congress, the sale of artillery ammunition to Israel in the amount of $147.5 million. These are 155 mm projectiles and various military equipment taken from the US Army stockpile, according to a press release from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency, a federal agency responsible in particular for sales of American military equipment to foreign nations.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded “that an emergency exists that requires this immediate sale to the Israeli government,” the press release explained. Last December 9, Washington also gave the green light to the sale of nearly 14,000 tank shells to Israel. used in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Even because the increasingly concrete risk is that of an expansion of the conflict. Also because the debate on a possible confrontation with Iran is increasing in Israel. As Repubblica writes, “in an editorial hosted by the Wall Street Journal in which, a few days ago, Netanyahu had put his hard line on Gaza in black and white”, the opposition leader Bennett “claimed two direct attacks on Iran launched by his government, encouraging the current executive to act against Tehran rather than continue to strike its allies in Lebanon and Syria: “It turns out that the tyrants of Iran are weaker than one would expect. They willingly send others to die for them, but when they get hit at home, they suddenly become shy,” he wrote.”

The Israeli army meanwhile attacked several points in Syria after launching two rockets on its northern territory. “Two projectile launches were identified from Syria” and “landed in an open field,” an Israeli military spokesman said. Israeli forces “are attacking the points of origin of the fire.”

The spokesperson added that, a few hours earlier, after another day of crossfire in the border area between Israel and Lebanon, the army once again attacked the infrastructure of the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah and a rocket launch point of the group . The Shiite militia has claimed eight new actions against military targets in northern Israel.

