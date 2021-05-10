Israel | The unrest continues in Israel, with hundreds injured and at least nine dead on Monday

A memorial march to the conquest of Jerusalem was scheduled to be held in Jerusalem on Monday. However, organizers said they canceled the march after police forced the marchers to change the march route.

In Israel Palestinian and Israeli security forces clashed again on Monday near Jerusalem near the al-Aqsa Mosque. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, more than 300 people were injured. A couple hundred of the injured had injuries requiring hospitalization and the condition of five was critical.

Israeli security forces used rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas against the crowd. The crowd threw rocks and bottles.

Later, on Monday, rockets were fired at Jerusalem from the Palestinian territory of Gaza. No one is known to have been injured in the rocket attack, but the Israeli parliament building was evacuated with sirens sounding. Hundreds of Jews gathered at the Western Wall, or Weeping Wall, were also evacuated to safer places, according to police.

In retaliation, the Israeli army said it fired on “Hamas military stations” in Gaza and closed the Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel. Israel reported airstrikes on Gaza, according to news agencies. At least nine people, including one of Hamas commanders, have died on Monday, according to Hamas, which rules the Palestinian territory in Gaza. However, Israel or Hamas have not yet specified whether the people died in Israeli airstrikes. According to a Hamas spokesman, three of the dead are children.

In Jerusalem there has been ongoing violence in recent days. The city has demonstrated against the eviction of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, an area of ​​East Jerusalem annexed by Israel.

There are just under thirty Palestinian houses in the Sheikh Jarrah district whose residents are threatened with eviction. The Israeli judiciary has ordered the Palestinians to move away on the grounds that before the 1948 war, the area belonged to Jews.

Palestinian families living in Sheikh Jarrah have been settled in the district in 1956 by a decision of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and Jordan. Jordan then ruled East Jerusalem.

People under threat of eviction have so far managed to delay evictions with appeals to various courts, but now the appeals are almost fully exhausted.

The court was scheduled to hold a hearing on Monday, but it was postponed by 30 days.

In Israel Jerusalem Day was celebrated on Monday, and Jewish nationalists were to march through the old part of the city. However, the organizers announced that they had canceled the march. The announcement of the cancellation came after police had forced the marchers to change their route.

Jerusalem Day is celebrated to commemorate Israel’s conquest of East Jerusalem in the Six Day War in 1967.

Israel harsh action to repress protests has been widely condemned in both Arab and Western countries. It has also been criticized by the six Arab countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel.

The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu however, he said he considered the action justified.

“We uphold the right of all denominations to practice their religion. From time to time, it will require the kind of determination that the Israeli police and security forces are currently showing. ”

Netanyahu also said that Hamas “crossed the border” with its rocket attacks, and that Israel is responding with force to those who attack Israel.

The United States condemned the Hamas rocket attacks late Monday.