Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, wears the yellow Star of David and accuses the Security Council. “Some of you have learned nothing in the last 80 years. Some of you have forgotten why this body was created”, he says, recalling Nazism and criticizing the lack of explicit condemnation of the attacks carried out by Hamas on 7 October. The Council has not adopted any resolution on the subject so far.

“From today on, every time you look at me you will remember what it means to remain silent in the face of evil”, he says, pinning the star that the Nazis used to identify Jews on his jacket. “Like my grandparents and like the grandparents of millions of Jews, my team and I will wear the yellow stars from now on,” she says. “We will wear them until you wake up and condemn the atrocities of Hamas.”

The ambassador’s gesture was stigmatized by Dani Dayan, president of the national Holocaust remembrance body, Yad Vashem: “It dishonors the victims of the Holocaust and the state of Israel. The yellow star symbolizes the impotence of the Jewish people, mercy of others. Today we have an independent country and a strong army. We are masters of our destiny, today we show a blue and white flag, not a yellow star.”