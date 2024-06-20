The leader of HezbollahSayyed Hassan Nasrallah, he warned of a war “without rules or limits” in the event of an Israeli offensive on a large scale against the Lebanese militia, threatening that Cyprus could become a target whether it will allow Israel to use its territory in any conflict. “We are prepared for the worst case scenario and Israel knows it,” he said in his speech broadcast by Lebanese media. “The Israeli enemy already knows what awaits him,” Nasrallah continued, underlining that “more than 100 thousand fighters” are ready to mobilize.

“What we have done on this front is unprecedented, it is an unprecedented defeat for the entity. We have clear objectives and the ability to reach targets that will shake the very foundations of the entity”, added Nasrallah, according to whom if Israel were to unleash “a total war” with Lebanon, “the situation in the Mediterranean will change completely”. “Let the enemy know once again that if open war is declared on Lebanon, we will wage it without limits,” the Hezbollah leader chanted.

Nasrallah then has Cyprus threatened of retaliation if the island decided to make its airports and bases available to Israel in the event of war with the Lebanese movement allied with Iran. “Opening Cypriot airports and bases to the Israeli enemy to target Lebanon would mean that the Cypriot government is a party to the war and the resistance will consider it a party to the war,” Nasrallah said in a speech broadcast by Lebanese media.

On Tuesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that in the event of a ”total war” involving Lebanon as well, the Shiite movement of ”Hezbollah will be destroyed”. In a note released by his office, Katz said that ”we are very close to the moment when we will decide to change the rules of the game against Hezbollah and Lebanon. In a total war, Hezbollah will be destroyed and Lebanon will be hit hard”. Nasrallah however recalled that ”the Lebanese front is strongly present on the negotiating table”.

The President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulidis, responded to the threats from the Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, saying that “Cyprus is in no way involved in the hostilities.” According to the president, the Mediterranean island “is part of the solution and not of the problem”.

Tel Aviv blocked by new protest

Protests continue in Israel as part of the week of mobilization to put pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to go back to the polls and reach an agreement that will lead to the release of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attack in Israel . Relatives of the hostages, their supporters and other activists block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported at the start of the fifth day of protests in the country. “Agreement, now”, the protesters demand.