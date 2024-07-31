Israel, the surgical precision of the attack on Haniyeh makes the massacre in Gaza even more unjustifiable

In the shadow of Benjamin Netanyahu and from the chaos that the war in Gaza is helping to unleash in Palestine and the Middle East, the silent figure of David Barnea. To understand Tel Aviv’s strategy, today more than ever, we must understand the operational posture of the director of the Mossad, the 59-year-old official who has led Israel’s foreign intelligence services since 2021 and who contributed to two major operational successes for the Jewish State between July 30 and 31: on the evening of the 30th, the coup on Beirut that identified and eliminated Hezbollah’s number two, Fuid Shukr. In the night, in Iran, the killing of Ismail Haniyehpolitical leader of Hamas, identified and hit most likely with a mini-drone. The hand that hits is that of the Israel Defense Force or of Tel Aviv’s proxies, but the mind remains that of the secret services that project Israel’s power into the world.

Mossad redeems Israeli military intelligence failures

In this perspective, Mossad redeems the failure of military intelligence that contributed to the security disaster of October 7.the day of the Hamas infiltration, and the impasse on the IDF field in Gaza, where Israel fails to obtain decisive results. Tel Aviv’s spies govern the management of technologies useful for carrying out the most delicate operations, the scenario analysis, the infiltration of human intelligence essential for acquiring information and obtaining “moles” in enemy movements.

The tarnished image of Israel as a fighting power in Gaza is redeemed, therefore, by the activities of the former soldier turned bank manager with an MBA from New York and, since 1996, a spy. Barnea took over the reins of Mossad from Yossi Cohenwhich in 2020 had won honors in Israel for eliminating the head of the Iranian nuclear program, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in Iran by a remote-controlled machine gun mounted on a car. Silent infiltration, sophistication of the tools, precise targeting: the attack on Fakhrizadeh recalls that on Haniyeh and, in the meantime, has been put into practice several times. The modern version of theOperation Wrath of God The operation carried out by the Mossad to eliminate the Munich 1972 terrorists took place on July 30-31, which is part of a consolidated trend.

The new Mossad branded Barnea

The Barnea-branded Mossad has intensified the “shadow war” on Iran hitting the ships that were sending weapons to Syria before October 7 and provided, together with other intelligence, the information to hit high-ranking military commanders and Iranian Pasdaran between Damascus and Beirut after the militants’ attack. At the same time, he positioned himself as a diplomatic actor so as not to make war an end, but to understand Israel’s security objectives: not by chance in Rome, last Sunday, to talk with representatives of Qatar and Egypt and the director of the CIA William Burns there was Barnea, not a member of the Netanyahu government.

But the massacre in Gaza is even less understandable today

One wonders why, where the Mossad coordinates operations, Israel’s targeting is focused and precise and Tel Aviv manages to optimize its security by getting rid of its enemies without excessive bloodshed. while Netanyahu’s war in Gaza continues, violent and brutal, without managing to flush out Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ military leader in the Strip, and to get the better of the militants while the death toll has now reached 40,000 since October. The Beirut operation and the coup against Haniyeh, net of the political judgment that appears complex, raise the prestige of intelligence but cast shadows on the way the ground war is being conducted by the IDF and the political leaders. The massacre unleashed in the Strip, in short, appears even less comprehensible in its strategic aims. at a time when Israel is showing that it knows how to be feared by its enemies as in the past. And this cannot fail to raise questions about the future of a war that increasingly appears to have no possible short-term solutions.