Israel | The Supreme Court rejected a controversial change in the law that would have increased the power of politicians

The reform of the legal system, driven by the Netanyahu government, caused widespread protests last year.

in Israel On Monday, the Supreme Court overturned a key law change that was part of the government's reform of the legal system, which caused widespread protests last year.

There is no actual constitution in Israel, but the Supreme Court has acted as a sort of constitutional court overseeing the actions of the government. The Supreme Court has been able, among other things, to intervene in administrative decisions made by the government. The removal of this so-called reasonableness clause was approved by the Israeli parliament last July.

The Supreme Court's statement said eight of its 15 judges had opposed the amendment passed by Parliament.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously justified the reform of the judicial system by saying that it would correct the balance between judges and politicians.

Minister of Justice Yariv Levin criticized the judges on Monday, who he said had taken into their hands all the power that in a democratic form of government is divided equally among the three bodies.

Levin, who was the architect of the law change, said on the messaging service Telegram that the Supreme Court's decision “takes away millions of citizens of their voice”.

Last year, tens of thousands of protesters demonstrated against the government's reforms. The demonstrations ended only after the war between Israel and the extremist organization Hamas began in October.