

Israel has the right to respond to the Hamas attack and launch the “all-out offensive” in the Gaza Strip

. The operation takes shape and obtains the substantial green light from Joe Biden, president of the United States, who in the message from the White House states: “We are with Israel, we are with Israel”. As the first plane lands with ammunition supplied by Washington, the casualty numbers between the attack and the reaction are staggering:

at least 1,200 deaths caused by Hamas, more than 900 people have lost their lives in Gaza so far

.

Israel: “Gaza will never be the same again”

The Israeli armed forces, after the mobilization of 300 thousand reservists, are preparing for the offensive against the Strip after having neutralized the terrorists on their territory: 1500 militiamen were killed and now, with the neutralization of the internal alarm, we move on to the next phase . Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, quoted by the Channel 12 broadcaster, explained that he had ”loosened all restrictions and we have regained control of the area”.



Gallant adds that “the reality” of the Gaza Strip will be changed, where “the price that will be paid” will be seen



for the crimes committed by Hamas against the Israeli population. ”Hamas wanted a change in Gaza” and this ”will change 180 degrees compared to what it thought. Hamas will repent, Gaza will never return to what it was before. Whoever comes to behead, kill women, Holocaust survivors, we will eliminate them with all our strength and without compromise”, concluded Gallant on a day in which Hamas targeted Ashkelon with hundreds of rockets from the Strip. From the North, Israel had to deal with Hezbollah’s raids. In the evening, rockets also came from Syria.

What Israel’s offensive will be like

The Gaza campaign, according to the Times of Israel,

it could last months

, based on information provided by an Egyptian source. Israel would have rejected Egypt’s proposal, which proposed to try to mediate and encourage a de-escalation.

In a maze like Gaza, Israel’s strategies should be adapted to a different environment. The IDF, the Israeli armed forces, are used to moving quickly and controlling as much territory as possible, avoiding street-to-street and house-to-house clashes. In Gaza, however, this very scenario appears. Hamas, on the other hand, would only be one of the enemies inside the Strip. There are other formations, starting with the Islamic jihad, which do not have resources and weapons comparable to those of Hamas but can offer significant resistance.

Furthermore, the attack conducted by Hamas on Saturday demonstrates that Israel’s enemies have a level of preparation perhaps never reached. The clash in the restricted territory of Gaza, where between 100 and 200 Israelis are held hostage, risks causing a very high number of victims, with civilians inevitably involved in the event of the continuing closure of the crossing with Egypt.

Biden: “Israel has the right to defend itself”

Israel receives the substantial green light for the operation against Gaza in the phone call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who takes the floor for a message from the White House, announcing the confirmed deaths of 14 US citizens. Another 20 are missing. “Like every nation in the world, Israel has the right to respond. Without a doubt, it has the duty to respond to these ferocious attacks”, says the American president, comparing the Hamas attack “to the worst acts of the Islamic State. We stand with Israel, we stand with Israel.”

“We have never seen such ferocity in the history of this state” or since the “time of the Holocaust”, the words of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his phone call with Biden, according to the Times of Israel. “They took dozens of children, tied them up, burned them and executed them. They beheaded soldiers,” Netanyahu says, then comparing the massacre of boys at the desert rave with the Nazi Babyn Yar massacre in Ukraine. “They are worse than ISIS and must be treated accordingly”, he adds, in agreement with Biden.

The United States, according to Biden, will ensure that Israel has “all the necessary tools” to defend itself from Hamas. “When Congress sits down, we will demand that we take urgent action to fund the national security needs of our key partners,” Biden says. “This is not about a party or a policy, this is about the security of our world, the security of the United States of America,” she emphasizes.

How the United States is moving

The The United States has “increased our military posture in the region to strengthen deterrence

. The Department of Defense sent the aircraft carrier Gerald Ford to the eastern Mediterranean and increased our fighter aircraft presence. And we are ready to send more assets if necessary,” he adds, warning hostile forces not to take advantage of the situation in Israel:

message intended for Iran and Hezbollah.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel on Thursday 12 October to discuss “directly with our Israeli partners about the situation on the ground” and how the US can continue to support Israel, the State Department spokesperson says, Matthew Miller, quoted by CNN.

American intelligence agencies had had no indication of a possible Hamas attack on Israel. “We saw nothing to suggest an attack of this kind was in the making, any more than the Israelis saw,” says National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Iran, according to Sullivan, is “complicit, in a broad sense,” in Hamas’s attack on Israel. “Iran provided the majority of funding to the military wing of Hamas, provided training, provided capabilities, provided support. Did Iran know about this attack in advance? Did it help plan or direct this attack ? At this moment we have no confirmation.”