Israel, after the Hamas attack, ‘sieges’ Gaza: the raids continue, while 300 thousand reservists are called up. The signals authorize us to think about an operation with the use of ground forces in a relatively short time. What can happen in the next few days? What could be the consequences in the region? Can a front also be opened between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon? How can the international picture change, with the war in Ukraine relegated to the background?

The questions were answered by 3 experts consulted by Adnkronos

“There is no doubt that Israel is developing a doctrine of use of military force and all the components that must accompany it to get to the bottom of the disastrous and bloody intrusion of Hamas into its territory”, begins General Leonardo Tricarico, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force and current president of the ICSA foundation, Intelligence Culture and Strategic Analysis. “Is this a complicated task, indeed conditioned by the fate of the hostages and the role that Hamas wants to attribute to them: exchange of prisoners, human shield, continuous blackmail to contain the fury of reaction in Tel Aviv? It is difficult to judge for non-experts and for who doesn’t have all the information at hand”, he adds.

“And yet – he continues – we can hope that the forces deployed on the northern and southern borders will remain stationary with the sole function, at least for now, of deterrence, exactly the function of the US aircraft carrier at sea, and that at the same time the Air Force carries out the not short work of neutralizing the objectives which are certainly found in a long and daily updated list. Only after the air component should the so-called opportunity objectives be oriented towards those which change in physiognomy and which therefore cannot be pre-planned well in advance. And the mother of all the wishes that can be expressed is that the lives of innocent Palestinian citizens will be spared to the maximum degree, Israel has the capacity and the right technology, contrary to what is happening in Ukraine – underlines the general – where especially on the Russian side, crimes against humanity have been carried out since the first day of the war in a primordial way.”

“It will also be interesting to understand whether the war in Israel will have any impact on Ukraine. The only thing we can bet on is that Putin is already collecting a significant dividend as a consequence of the war in which he is involved, in terms of further weakening of international attention in favor of Ukraine and the willingness to help Zelensky indefinitely and under indefinite terms,” he says.

The clash between Israel and Hamas, observes General Marco Bertolini, former commander of the IOC, fits into the context of “a macro-region, the one that goes from the Black Sea to the eastern Mediterranean, which has long been affected by the Ukrainian crisis which has been added to the chronic crisis in the Middle East of which until now the most worrying point was represented by the war in Syria. They are two connected crises, because they belong to the same area“.

“The fact that there are American naval forces inflow is a sign of the great attention that the USA has for what is happening, not only in Israel. A naval formation with aircraft carriers in the eastern Mediterranean is in a position to intervene on both fronts”, he further states.

“The Israeli reaction, in my opinion, will not be able to materialize in a strong action as seen in the past in Gaza – he adds – precisely because there is currently a considerable number of prisoners and hostages in Gaza which would make this action particularly costly in terms of losses for Israel. Freeing these hostages cannot be done with one-off surgical operations, because there are many of them, and I believe that Israel will focus above all on trying to regain control of its territory and strengthen the northern border with Lebanon”, he explains.

General Giorgio Battisti, former first commander of the Italian contingent of the ISAF mission in Afghanistan and member of the Atlantic Committee, expects a clear signal from Israel: “This pre-announced Israeli attack in the Gaza strip is necessary to demonstrate that it has not passively suffered this aggression which is proving to be truly terrible because, in addition to hitting military targets, it has hit hundreds, thousands of defenseless citizens.”

“The immediate reaction is predictable which, as already announced by Prime Minister Netanyahu and some of his military leaders, will be terrible and will serve to neutralize or destroy Hamas once and for all”, he states. “It will certainly be a very long, bloody operation and I think of a violence that perhaps we have never seen before.”

Is there a danger that the rekindled tension on the Israeli-Palestinian front could weaken military supplies but also the media attention paid to date to the war between Ukraine and Russia? “I imagine it is the fear of Ukrainian President Zelensky – replies General Battisti – because the reaction in favor of Israel, very strong from the USA, Europe and individual countries, was perhaps not the same when Russia invaded Ukraine more a year and a half ago. Added to this is the sending of the naval group with the aircraft carrier and the activation and alert of the US air units that are already in the Middle East”.

How will the United States behave? “I think that the USA is organizing itself to be able to intervene if necessary: ​​it is certainly a deterrent action which also serves, in my opinion, towards the internal front of President Biden who I imagine is already thinking about the next elections, especially the risk of being accused of not having sufficiently supported Israel, the most faithful and enduring ally in the Middle East.” (by Silvia Mancinelli)